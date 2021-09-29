These 4 Influencers Share Their Skincare Routines, Plus Their Favorite Products

What's the number one skin-care question your friends and family ask you? How to fix their double chin or jowls. If you're already dealing with that, there are not many nonsurgical things you can do to fix it. I think it's best to focus on prevention treatments as early as possible, such as vibration therapy and microcurrent. You want to get it before it happens. I use my facial sculpting wand every day [Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand ($399; sephora.com)]. I personally use a professional microcurrent on myself, but if someone needed an at-home treatment, I would say use the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device ($339; mynuface.com).