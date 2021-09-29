These 4 Influencers Share Their Skincare Routines, Plus Their Favorite Products
Ally Love
Peloton instructor, founder and CEO of Love Squad and Ren Skincare Ambassador (35).
Have you always had a good relationship with your skin?
It's changed over the years. I'm from Miami, where we have pretty much one season. When I moved to New York, it took me a little bit to figure out how to take care of my skin in the winter. I needed more moisturizer, multiple times a day, and I started sleeping with a humidifier.
How do you encourage other women to feel confident in their skin?
We forget that our words are powerful. The realityis that they can hurt us. So when folks are feeling their best, I encourage them to remind themselves of who they are by writing it down, because we all forget how incredible we are. You're not always going to feel confident or worth it, so in those good times, set up some protocols that you can go back to when you're feeling low.
Are there any products, skin- or makeup-wise, that you always rely on when you teach?
bareMinerals Tinted Moisturizer Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 in Terra ($33; sephora .com). It doesn't make me feel like I'm wearing a lot of makeup and doesn't clog my pores. I use more cream-based makeup instead of powders because I find that it doesn't create streaks on my face.
Love's desert island products
Lo Bosworth
Founder and CEO of Love Wellness, a supplements company, based in New York City (34).
Have you always had a good relationship with your skin?
In high school I took Accutane because I had terrible acne. It's something I've always been sensitive about, emotionally. I did two or three rounds of Accutane and it helped my skin a lot, but I am horrified at what it was potentially doing to my young pubescent body at the time, so I don't like to think about it.
Was there a moment when you started putting a lot of effort into your skin routine?
I moved to New York almost 10 years ago, and there's a different kind of makeup culture here, where less is definitely more. So I started wearing way less makeup, and that absolutely helped my skin. I also got serious about using products that were formulated better. [Bosworth likes makeup from Ilia and Kosas.]
How do diet and exercise play a part in maintaining healthy skin?
I eat a lot of raw vegetables—I have a salad almost every day of the week. I put protein on it, but the base is raw veg. It helps to up my fiber intake. For me, it's all about eating clean, healthy ingredients. And water! I drink at least 90 ounces of water every day. For exercise, I love the Class—I am a devotee of Taryn Toomey. I do it at least four times a week. It's a very holistic, meditative practice and I think the stress reduction gives me some skin benefits.
Bosworth's desert island products
Shani Darden
Founder and CEO of the eponymous brand and facialist in Los Angeles (47).
Do you feel pressure because of your job to always have perfect skin? My melasma on my upper lip bothers me a lot because I'm like, "Why can't I fix this?" But otherwise, no. I'm taking an oral prescription [tranexamic acid] for that right now, which has helped a lot, but nothing else has really worked. I've been using both tretinoin and hydroquinone–a mix of that— but I don't really have the answers yet. It's a journey.
What's the number one skin-care question your friends and family ask you? How to fix their double chin or jowls. If you're already dealing with that, there are not many nonsurgical things you can do to fix it. I think it's best to focus on prevention treatments as early as possible, such as vibration therapy and microcurrent. You want to get it before it happens. I use my facial sculpting wand every day [Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand ($399; sephora.com)]. I personally use a professional microcurrent on myself, but if someone needed an at-home treatment, I would say use the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device ($339; mynuface.com).
Darden's desert island products
Sandra Lee
A.K.A. Dr. Pimple Popper, a derm in Upland, California (50).
You see people all the time who are going through a lot with their skin, which can take a hit on confidence. How do you reassure them?
Dermatologists are kind of psychiatrists. We see a lot of things that can be life-threat-ening, but we also see things that aren't dangerous yet still cause patients a great deal of emotional and mental distress. Happiness is contagious, so for me to come in and be bright and cheery and positive, that goes very far.
Are there any treatments or services that you swear by for your skin?
Botox, absolutely. It's a fantastic treatment for so many reasons. It's not a surgery, there's little to no downtime, the effects wear off, and it actually is a preventative. You can avoid getting deep creases, and there's nothing else really like that.
Do you have a can't-live-without product?
Eyelashes! I really like Lilly Lashes Lite Faux Mink Lashes ($20; lillylashes.com). Being Asian, I don't have long eyelashes,and I don't have big eyes, so I can't take the weight of really, really big, long faux lashes. But I definitely appreciate the fullness they add. Some of the more dainty ones, like a light mink, are very natural looking.
Lee's desert island products
This article originally appeared in the October 2021 issue of Health Magazine.
