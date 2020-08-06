Clarisonic Lovers, Listen Up: Skincare Brand Foreo Is Giving You $39 Toward Its Silicone Cleansing Brushes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You've probably heard the shocking news by now that Clarisonic is going out of business. The innovative brush cleansing company will officially shutter as of September 30, 2020—which is right around the corner, leaving fans rushing to stock up on their favorite brushes and head replacements from the dermatologist-approved brand. The bad news? You'll be hard-pressed to find Clarisonic devices or accessories right now, as many have sold out at retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon. Bummer.

Fortunately, you don't have to change your skincare routine or go back to the olden days of washing your face with your fingers. There are quite a few companies that have released cleansing brushes over the years—Foreo being one of them. Sound familiar? That’s because the brand has been a go-to for some of Hollywood’s glowiest stars, like Rita Ora, Kim Kardashian, Megan Rapinoe, Miley Cyrus, and Chrissy Teigen (who teamed up with the brand on the launch of the Luna 3). On top of that, more than 20 million people use a Foreo Luna as part of their cleansing routine, according to a press release from Foreo.

If you are thinking this is a splurge, just keep in mind that a brand new Clarisonic tool will run you from $99 for a single device to $269 for a set, which includes a brush and a few attachments. And even if you're lucky enough to snag a seriously discounted Clarisonic right now, the problem is that brand will eventually sell out and fade from the market, so you'll have a difficult time finding head replacements down the line—rendering your Clarisonic gadget useless. Not to mention, having to replace and buy a new brush on any skincare device every three months can get costly.

Why might you want to switch to Foreo? Well, both Clarisonic and Foreo make handheld devices that use sonic technology, or vibrations, to deep cleanse the skin and provide anti-aging benefits. Clarisonic tools oscillate at more than 300 movements per second to gently unclog impurities deep within your pores (the brand claims to remove six times more dirt than manually cleansing), while Foreo brushes use 8,000 pulsations per minute to remove 99.5 percent of dirt, oil, sweat, and dead skin cells. Foreo devices are typically smaller than other cleansing brushes, making them super portable and travel-friendly, since they can easily be packed in your carry-on or gym duffle bag.

But what really sets Foreo apart from other cleansing brushes, is that its silicone designs are naturally resistant to bacteria, and up to 35 times more hygienic than those with nylon bristles. Not only are they incredibly easy to clean, but they are also much friendlier on your wallet in the long run, since you don’t have to replace the brush head like other sonic systems. (Just like your toothbrush, one of the reasons nylon brushes can get so gross is because we don't replace them as often as we should!)

Even skin experts give Foreo their stamp of approval. Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, uses the Foreo Luna 2 and loves it. It’s very effective at cleansing skin and is gentle enough to use every day, Dr Jaliman previously told Health. The massaging aspect promotes circulation in your face, while the silicone bristles help exfoliate the skin, allowing your anti-aging products to penetrate and work much more efficiently, she added.

So, how exactly do you score $39 off your next Foreo device? It's simple: Just fill out the form on the Foreo website, include a photo of your Clarisonic tool, and Foreo will email you a code for the credit. Easy peasy. And if the Foreo offerings are a bit out of your price range—even with the discount—you can snap up the tiny but mighty Foreo Luna Play ($39; foreo.com), an affordable way to test out the brand before committing to one of its more advanced sonic cleansing brushes.