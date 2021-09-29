I've Found the Best Mineral Sunscreen for Dark Skin, and My Skin Is Positively Glowing
Previously, going to the beach—or anywhere, really, where I would have to apply sunscreen—would be the bane of my existence. Sure, soaking up sun rays sounds amazing, but who wants to look like Casper the Friendly Ghost covered in goopy white sunscreen while doing it? In the past, that was me, looking either an odd shade of purple or a chalky, ashy gray while wearing mineral sunscreen to protect my sensitive skin from sunburn. Then, a life-changing product crossed my desk: Ever's LAVISH Skin Perfecting Sunscreen ($42; stelladot.com).
This mineral, broad-spectrum sunscreen boasts SPF 30 and goes on as smooth as butter with a slightly yellow tint that blends evenly and seamlessly into the skin. It acts as a nourishing lotion or balm—complete with hydrating ingredients like cocoa butter and glycerin—unlike the mineral sunblocks I'm accustomed to, which typically leave behind a thick, dry film. In addition to its superfruit complex, which protects my melanated skin from sun damage, antioxidant-rich ingredients, including apple, blackberry, cranberry, pomegranate, sweet cherry and kiwi seed oils, simultaneously help combat pollution and environmental stressors.
I know what you're thinking—a mineral formula, really? Well, hear me out. In order to avoid the infamous white cast, dark skin tones need sunscreen that goes on clear (or not white, like Ever's sunscreen) and melts easily into brown skin. While chemical sunscreens tend to rub in better and can achieve ultra-high SPF values, mineral formulas are often better-tolerated and less irritating, which is a non-negotiable for my sensitive, eczema-prone skin.
The downside of mineral formulas? They make you look like you jumped into a bag of flour. However, even though these types of formulas can sometimes leave a white cast, they're still preferred for their improved coverage when spending excessive amounts of time outdoors, Ope Ofodile, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, previously told Health.
So, when choosing a brown girl-friendly formula, opt for those that feature antioxidants and weightless moisturizers like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, which signal that the product is also crafted for skincare and not just SPF protection, Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, FAAD, a Connecticut-based dermatologist, previously explained. The good news: my favorite mineral sunscreen checks all of these boxes.
To buy: Ever's Lavish Skin Perfecting Sunscreen ($42; stelladot.com)
And with five-star reviews all around, I'm not the only fan of the mineral sunscreen. Shoppers love how easily it rubs in, note that it doesn't feel oily, and praise it for not leaving a white cast on their skin. "Blends in beautifully leaving no white streaks," reported one satisfied customer. "Provides great sun protection and skin felt super hydrated and soft for even hours later when I was reapplying. I'm hooked!"
At $42, the price seems steep for a body sunscreen, but I'm here to tell you that a little goes a long way. One palm-full of this sunscreen covers my entire body, and my skin feels nourished and appears glowy while wearing it. The tint adds a subtle sheen (don't worry, it's not glittery) from light-reflecting particles that makes me appear airbrushed and perfectly sun-kissed. It also has a light, aromatherapeutic scent derived from essential oils, rather than artificial fragrance, that doesn't irritate my sensitive skin.
If you've spent years hunting for a sunscreen that doesn't feel greasy or leave a white cast behind, or are not completely in love with your current pick (ahem, which means you're probably not wearing it as often as you should be), do yourself a favor and add Ever's Lavish Skin Perfecting Sunscreen to your shopping cart right now.
