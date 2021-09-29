I've Found the Best Mineral Sunscreen for Dark Skin, and My Skin Is Positively Glowing

Previously, going to the beach—or anywhere, really, where I would have to apply sunscreen—would be the bane of my existence. Sure, soaking up sun rays sounds amazing, but who wants to look like Casper the Friendly Ghost covered in goopy white sunscreen while doing it? In the past, that was me, looking either an odd shade of purple or a chalky, ashy gray while wearing mineral sunscreen to protect my sensitive skin from sunburn. Then, a life-changing product crossed my desk: Ever's LAVISH Skin Perfecting Sunscreen ($42; stelladot.com).