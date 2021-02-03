Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and retinol have become staples in countless skincare routines, but every once in a while a new anti-aging powerhouse steals the spotlight. From niacinamide to bakuchiol, these additions can make a huge difference in your complexion—and the latest ingredient to shock more than 4,600 shoppers is coenzyme Q10.
The antioxidant, also known as ubiquinone, is crucial to a cell's energy production. Also found in the skin barrier, it's naturally produced by the body but depletes as you age. Less coenzyme Q10 equates to less protection against UV irritation and stress. Luckily, a 2015 study published in Biofactors found that topical applications of the ingredient are absorbed by the skin and can help prevent aging.
We know—it sounds high tech and pricey. But the way most shoppers are adding the ingredient to their routine is Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream ($9; amazon.com). The drugstore treatment pairs the ingredient with nourishing vitamin E and beta carotene for a gentle anti-wrinkle cream trusted by dermatologists. Recommended for daily use, it's lightweight enough to wear under makeup but still offers enough hydration for a night cream.
Reviewers with sensitive skin, psoriasis, and eczema have left the daily cream a perfect rating. They all raved it was one of the few products that didn't cause a painful reaction in their skin, with a few even revealing they used the 1.7-ounce jar to treat their entire body, including elbows, knees, and hands.
More importantly, multiple reviewers called it a "miracle cream" for reducing signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. In fact, a reviewer wrote that they always like to have multiple jars on hands so they never run out, especially because the cream can be difficult to find in drugstores. But once you've stocked up, reviewers agree you'll start to see results.
"I have the driest skin on the planet earth and I live in Colorado," wrote a 48-year-old reviewer. "I've been using this cream for the past 19 years. Nothing comes close to this one! I have no wrinkles [and] will never ever give up my Eucerin. Don't spend lots of [money] for some fancy name creams when you can have the best product ever."
Another shopper in their 40s agreed: "Living in the Midwest during winter, my face is always dry, and has been showing more wrinkles. I was using other pricey creams, and wasn't impressed. This arrived a couple days ago and I can already see a huge difference! No more flaky patches. My skin looks more dewy and glowing. This cream is the best one I've found so far—even better than the sample of $80 cream I got from a high-end department store!"
