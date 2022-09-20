Editors' Pick: Top Mineral Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

Now that summer is over, you might think it's time to put your sunscreen away. But even though the days are shorter and you're exposed to less sun as you huddle indoors to escape cooler temps, it is still essential to wear sunscreen when you head outside. Sunscreen remains one of the best ways to protect yourself from damaging UV (associated with skin aging)and UVB rays (which causes sunburn). "I believe that no matter your age or ethnicity, sunscreen is very important," says board-certified dermatologist Marie Jhin, MD, author of K-Beauty Secrets.

In addition to reducing your risk of skin cancer, sunscreen can protect you from premature fine lines, hyperpigmentation (some areas of the skin are darker than others), and in some cases, melasma—dark patches on the skin. "The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends SPF of at least 15, which blocks 93% of UVB," says Jhin. "While SPF higher than 30 blocks only 4% more UVB, they may be advisable for sun-sensitive individuals, skin cancer patients, and people at high risk of developing skin cancer," she says. However, for extended outdoor activities, the Skin Cancer Foundation suggests that you use a water-resistant broad sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 and reapply every two hours.

Another important factor for picking an SPF is understanding the two types available. "Mineral sunscreens reflect sunlight, physically blocking it from damaging your skin, and contain either zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or both," says Saurabh Singh, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Skintap. If ingredients other than zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are listed, it is considered a chemical sunscreen, which will absorb ultraviolet light, says Singh.

However, both types of sunscreen work well. "Some people prefer mineral sunscreen, especially if they have sensitive skin," says Jhin. "I encourage mineral sunscreens, but I want my patients to find a product they feel comfortable applying to their skin regularly and don't mind reapplying every few hours," says Singh.

Here are our editors' picks for year-round sunscreen protection for sensitive skin.