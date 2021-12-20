Try This: "Not everyone has the same needs," says Elizabeth Harvey, lead aesthetician at skin-care brand Naturopathica. However, Harvey says, winter skin requires hydrating products to make up for moisture loss. Dr. Mitchell recommends avoiding foam cleansers and formulas containing sodium lauryl sulfate, which can leave skin feeling stripped and tight. Also, swap your light summer lotion for a rich moisturizing cream with ceramides, glycerin or petrolatum, says Shari Marchbein, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. Take a layered approach: A serum-moisturizer combo, a.m. and p.m., is a great place to start. If you're dealing with flakes, exfoliate with a gentle polishing product, says Harvey. And keep these tips and ingredients in mind for skin below the neck, too.