The mask first entered my radar thanks to Drew Barrymore. The Santa Clarita Diet star shared an Instagram post about it last July during her self-created Beauty Junkie Week. Barrymore revealed that she sees “instant results” after the treatment and that it leaves her skin looking like, well, a baby’s. Considering the A-lister has access to a plethora of products—including her own beauty brand, Flower—her shoutout was undeniably convincing. But the price point? Less so.