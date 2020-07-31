My skincare routine transformed during the pandemic. When I stopped wearing foundation and my beloved mascara, my skin’s needs evolved—and that change only escalated when masks became mandatory in public. My skincare regimen became a ritual. It was my soothing act of self care every morning and every night. As a result, I let myself splurge on an item I’d been eyeing for almost a year: the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial Mask ($80; sephora.com)
The mask first entered my radar thanks to Drew Barrymore. The Santa Clarita Diet star shared an Instagram post about it last July during her self-created Beauty Junkie Week. Barrymore revealed that she sees “instant results” after the treatment and that it leaves her skin looking like, well, a baby’s. Considering the A-lister has access to a plethora of products—including her own beauty brand, Flower—her shoutout was undeniably convincing. But the price point? Less so.
I tried TikTok-approved dupes like The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution ($8; sephora.com) and felt my skin looked better, but didn’t see the same glowing results as Barrymore. Finally, on a random Wednesday, I caved after months of debate, and the mask quickly became one of my best lockdown purchases.
The treatment contains 2 chemical exfoliators, alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and beta hydroxy acid (BHA). These acids encourage cell turnover by loosening bonds between dead and healthy skin cells. The higher the concentration of acids, the more powerful the exfoliation—and Drunk Elephant’s lightweight formula boasts 25% AHA and 2% BHA. That’s why the brand suggests only using the treatment once a week for 20 minutes max.
To buy: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial Mask, $80; sephora.com
Along with acids, the formula has pumpkin-ferment extract and chickpea flour. The pumpkin adds additional exfoliating enzymes, along with antioxidants, while the chickpea flour helps balance and brighten the skin, according to Drunk Elephant. While I can’t speak to each individual ingredient, I can say the combination of them left my skin brighter, softer, and with a noticeable glow. One point for Barrymore!
Of course, the results will differ for everyone. Sephora shoppers reported benefits that I didn't experience, like smaller pores and less acne. Reviewers also wrote the treatment leaves their skin looking plumper, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and lightens dark spots. There’s a reason it’s acquired almost 1,600 perfect ratings, after all.
For me, the Babyfacial is the perfect weekly treatment to rejuvenate and refresh my skin. It’s a clean slate for the week ahead and sets the stage for all that’s to come, whether that’s face masks or hormonal acne. It’s made a serious improvement in my complexion and I like to attribute my confidence in going foundation-free to its regular application.
Better yet, I’ve been using my 50-milliliter bottle once a week for almost 4 months and it’s still basically full. It’s a pleasant surprise considering the price point—and proof you don’t need Barrymore’s funds to make the most of her favorite skincare products.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.