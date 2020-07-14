Okay, we have some shocking news for you: After more than ten years on the beauty scene, dermatologist-loved brand Clarisonic is going out of business. The innovative brush cleansing company will officially shut its doors as of September 30, 2020.

"After more than a decade of game-changing innovation and industry-leading technology, the Clarisonic brand will be shutting down as of September 30, 2020," the brand posted on Instagram. "We want to thank all of our loyal customers, dermatologists and partners who have helped put this brand on the map. It has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all of these years." (Curious as to why? Clarisonic shared on its website that the difficult decision was made so that L'Oréal could focus on its other core business offerings.)

A favorite among derms, Clarisonic devices use sonic technology to cleanse your skin of dirt, makeup, and excess oil (the brush heads really work to remove grime deep within your pores)—so that you can exfoliate and wash your face without having to use your germy fingers. Doris Day, MD, director of Day Dermatology and Aesthetics, previously told Health that she applies her shower gel with the Clarisonic Mia Smart Cleansing Brush ($85, was $169; amazon.com), a device that claims to cleanse six times better than hands alone. "I find that I need less of the wash and am able to spend less time in the shower," Day noted.

Over the last decade, Clarisonic has expanded its offerings to not only include devices, but also genius attachments (like the brand's Awakening Eye Massager) and brushes for every concern, including those for acne-prone skin and those with clogged pores and blackheads. The company has won numerous awards over the years, and Clarisonic was even one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2007—so there are likely going to be more than a few bummed A-listers, as well.

The silver lining to this sad news? The company has put all of its products on major sale—and there's never been a better time to snap up a brand-spanking-new Clarisonic device, especially if it's been on your beauty wish list, but the price tag kept you from pulling the trigger. But hurry—many items are already sold out on the Clarisonic website and on its authorized retailers. Luckily, we've scoured the internet and have found exactly where you can still find crazy discounts on devices, brushes, and cleansers. Keep scrolling to shop the best Clarisonic deals right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

Image zoom