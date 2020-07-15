Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Clarisonic Is Going Out of Business—Here’s the Facial Cleansing Device You Should Try Instead

Clarisonic shocked the Internet earlier this week by announcing it’s going out of business, with plans to officially shutter by September 30. The unexpected reveal left fans scrambling to stock up on their favorite brushes, head replacements, and tools from the dermatologist-approved brand—but many turned up empty-handed as discounted items sold out quickly at retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon.

Luckily, the end of Clarisonic doesn’t mean you have to change your daily skincare routine. Other beauty brands, like PMD, also create high-tech facial cleaning devices. And if you ask Nordstrom shoppers, they might just tell you these other brands do it better. At least, that’s what reviewers wrote about the PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device ($99; nordstrom.com).

Previous Clarisonic devotees called the smart device “an upgrade” to their old brushes thanks to soft silicone bristles that don’t over-exfoliate or tear the skin. It vibrates up to 7,000 times per minute to gently break down oil and remove dirt from the skin—and never requires a replacement head or brush. In fact, the entire wand is made from an easy-to-clean silicone material that’s antibacterial and hypoallergenic.

Better yet, the device isn’t just for taking off makeup. It’s 4 vibration modes also massage the skin and can be used to treat puffiness and aging concerns. The rapid vibrations drain the lymphatic system, according to a previous Health interview with NYC dermatologist Julia Tzu, which makes the massager an easy treatment for improving circulation (a.k.a. more collagen) and relieving inflammation (i.e. puffiness).

Image zoom

The device masters this dual function with a double-sided head: The bristled side is optimal for cleansing, while the riveted end is better for massaging. The smoother massage side can also be used with serums or creams to help the skin better absorb products—another bonus that Nordstrom shoppers say they’re obsessed with.

Unlike the Clarisonic, you can safely use the cleansing brush every day—and after regular use, it pays off. Reviewers reported less blackheads, extra soft skin, a glowing complexion, and fewer breakouts over time. Plus, shoppers can’t stop raving about how good the sleek design looks on their bathroom counters.

As if you needed yet another reason to wave goodbye to your Clarisonic, the PMD Clean even skips the need for charging. The handheld brush runs off long-lasting AA batteries that reviewers say rarely need to be replaced. Really—one person wrote they’d been using the device daily for 6 months without worrying about batteries or charging.

Although it’s a sad day for Clarisonic, it’s clear Nordstrom shoppers are ahead of the curve with the newest “it” device. Now it’s just time to decide if the PMD Lip Plumping Device makes it into your cart, too.