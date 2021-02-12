I Tried The Cleanser That's Going Viral on TikTok—and It Worked Wonders for My Skin

I, like many others, am guilty of taking quick breaks throughout the day to scroll through TikTok, and bam, I'm still on the app one hour later. My "For You" page is full of beauty tutorials, news, and—my absolute favorite—product reviews. So, it's really no surprise that when one drugstore cleanser began to appear on my feed over and over again, I finally caved and bought it. The product in questions? CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser. I was lucky to find it, though—apparently, the CeraVe cleanser started selling out everywhere soon after it went viral on TikTok (the power of Gen Z!). But the good news is, right now, it's in stock at Amazon for just $14.