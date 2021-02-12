I Tried The Cleanser That's Going Viral on TikTok—and It Worked Wonders for My Skin

I, like many others, am guilty of taking quick breaks throughout the day to scroll through TikTok, and bam, I'm still on the app one hour later. My "For You" page is full of beauty tutorials, news, and—my absolute favorite—product reviews. So, it's really no surprise that when one drugstore cleanser began to appear on my feed over and over again, I finally caved and bought it. The product in questions? CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser. I was lucky to find it, though—apparently, the CeraVe cleanser started selling out everywhere soon after it went viral on TikTok (the power of Gen Z!). But the good news is, right now, it's in stock at Amazon for just $14.
The funny thing is, CeraVe was a brand that I was fond of in college (hello, Foaming Facial Cleanser), but as my skincare routine evolved, I stopped reaching for it on store shelves. Needless to say, I'm glad to be back on the CeraVe bandwagon because the Hydrating Facial Cleanser is so worth the hype.
And I'm not the only Health editor who started drinking the CeraVe TikTok Kool-Aid. Health's senior editor, Amber Brenza, also loves this gentle drugstore cleanser "Before quarantine started, I was using this very harsh cleanser with salicylic acid, but it always made my face feel tight. I decided to switch to the CeraVe cleanser after seeing TikTok users rave about it, and it has made my skin feel much less dry—and acne is still kept at bay," she said.
For some background on my skin type, I suffer from hormonal adult acne (usually found along the jawline and chin area), and gentle products are an absolute must in my routine. This one is formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, and 6-II) and hyaluronic acid, so I was immediately drawn to the simple ingredient list—but it's the consistency that really blew me away.
The cleanser has a milky-like texture and doesn't foam up like many cleansing products do. I love the way my face feels after using it, especially since more abrasive face washes have made my skin feel tight, dry, and irritated. After a few weeks of consistent use and a simple routine—supplemented with a vitamin C serum, a moisturizer, and (of course) SPF—my skin was looking and feeling better than ever.
To buy: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $14; amazon.com
I didn't realize the importance of maintaining the moisture in my skin's protective barrier until I made this cleanser part of my daily routine. After struggling with harsh breakouts for a few years, and now dealing with dreaded mask-e, this product has made my life significantly easier. I've learned that when it comes to cleansing products, the simpler, the better—and I'm so glad I gave in to the TikTok hype. This is one item that I'll never overlook at the drugstore again.
Shop the viral hydrating cleanser that I can't get enough of for just $14 at Amazon.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.