Save Up to 50% on Anti-Aging Skincare Essentials—Including Moisturizers, Serums, Treatments, and More
Grab a virtual shopping cart and get ready, beauty buyers; Black Friday 2021 has arrived in full glory. With sales galore, there's never been a better time to stock up on your anti-aging skincare favorites, especially now that getting in on the savings is easier than ever. Spending the early morning hours strolling store aisles has officially lost its luster, making way for epic online sales that start well before Cyber Monday. So, now that you've had some time to digest your turkey dinner, let's dig into some of the best deals on anti-aging moisturizers, serums, eye treatments, body care, and face treatments (i.e. exfoliants, patches, and masks).
A bounty of brands—like Tatcha, Glytone, Tula, Murad, Kopari, and Avène—are offering sitewide sales with up to 30% off on practically everything. And Amazon, too, has sales worth shopping, with deep discounts on its best-selling body cream, the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and facial night cream, the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream. Also not to be missed: Nearly 30% off on Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Gel Eye Cream with more than 5,000 five-star reviews and 50% off LilyAna Naturals's Eye Cream, also top-rated with more than 6,000 five-star reviews.
Shop now to save big and turn back the clock by the new year.
Best Anti-Aging Moisturizers
- Tula 24-7 Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $39 (was $52); tula.com
- Tatcha the Water Cream, $55 with code "CYBER21" (was $68); tatcha.com
- Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream, $13 (was $20); amazon.com
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $17 (was $19); amazon.com
- Kopari Peptide Glow Hydrating Moisturizer, $24 (was $32); kopari.com
Best Anti-Aging Serums
- Glytone Age-Defying C+ Advanced Antioxidant Serum, $68 with code "BF25" (was $90); glytone.com
- Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum, $24 with code "SKINSAVINGS20" (was $30); versedskin.com
- L'Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14 (was $24); amazon.com
- Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, $63 with code "BF2021" (was $89); murad.com
- TruSkin Vitamin C Anti-Aging Serum, $19 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com
Best Anti-Aging Eye Treatments
- Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick, $20 (was $28); peaceoutskincare.com
- RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream, $16 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com
- Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $23 (was $30); tula.com
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid, $14 (was $19); amazon.com
- LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream, $20 (was $40); amazon.com
Best Anti-Aging Face Treatments
- Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion, $56 with code "BF2021" (was $79); murad.com
- REN Clean Skincare Glycol Lactic Radiance RENewal Mask, $44 with code "BF25" (was $58); renskincare.com
- Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $24 (was $30); paulaschoice.com
- Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $66 (was $88); katesomerville.com
- Peace Out Wrinkles Microneedling Patches, $20 (was $28); peaceoutskincare.com
Best Anti-Aging Body Care
- Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream, $36 with code "TGIF25" (was $48); aveneusa.com
- Kopari Pink Soufflé Body Mask, $30 (was $39); koparibeauty.com
- REN AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum, $32 with code "BF25" (was $42); renskincare.com
- La Roche Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Moisturizer, $15 with code "THANKS25" (was $20); laroche-posay.us
- Glytone Daily Body Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $41 with code "BF25" (was $54); glytone.com
While you take advantage of Black Friday sales and add something new to your skincare arsenal, don't forget to stock up on the tried and true, too. Tatcha's holy grail Water Cream has long been touted one of the best anti-aging moisturizers on the market, packed with a trinity of skin-refining Japanese ingredients, including non-irritating Uji green tea for detoxifying, polysaccharide-rich Okinawa Red Algae for water retention, and protein-packed Akita rice for intense moisturizing. Its superfood-studded formula is now 20% off with code "CYBER21"—as are all items on Tatcha.com through December 1.
To buy: Tatcha the Water Cream, $55 with code "CYBER21" (was $68); tatcha.com
If vitamin C is your age-defying ingredient of choice, Glytone's wrinkle-smoothing serum levels up with lipid-soluble THD Ascorbate, a stable form of the superstar antioxidant that brightens the skin, promotes collagen production, and visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles. And because vitamin E and squalene are also on board, this fragrance-free formula protects the skin's moisture barrier without a weighed-down feel. Stock up on more than just serum with 25% off all Glytone products sitewide—including its Daily Body Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 15—during this epic holiday savings event.
To buy: Glytone Age-Defying C+ Advanced Antioxidant Serum, $68 with code "BF25" (was $90); glytone.com
And because Tula is also offering 25% off sitewide, you can stock up on multiple anti-aging heroes from the brand, including its peptide-packed 24-7 Hydrating Day & Night Cream and best-selling Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm. The eye treatment's ingredient list is nearly identical to its original formula, made of probiotic extracts and superfoods like caffeine, aloe, and watermelon that hydrate and cool tired under eyes, while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. This glow-generating rose version additionally offers rosewater and rosehip oil as a plant-based alternative to retinol for a refreshed, energized feel.
To buy: Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $23 (was $30); tula.com
Who doesn't love instant gratification? With Murad's Rapid Collagen Infusion, you'll see a remarkable difference in just two short hours. It works like a topical filler, plumping your skin's surface to minimize fine lines and wrinkles in a single use. Collagen amino acids smooth and volumize, while firming winged kelp is rich in omegas 3, 6 and 9 to hydrate and make your skin feel youthfully supple. Now 30% off through December 5, you can stock up on the fast-acting treatment, as well as the brand's top-rated Retinol Youth Renewal Serum for long term results.
To buy: Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion, $56 (was $79); murad.com
This Black Friday, don't forget about your body—or your bestie. Because healthy, youthful skin starts with proper hydration, Avène's ultra-nourishing body cream moisturizes and strengthens your outer barrier to defy signs of aging (and it makes a thoughtful holiday gift!). The brand is best known for its Thermal Spring Water, so it's no surprise that the soothing ingredient is featured in this formula, as are omega-6-rich cer-omega derived from nourishing evening primrose and itch-reducing I-modulia. Shop it, and all Avène products, for 25% off through November 29.
To buy: Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream, $36 with code "TGIF25" (was $48); aveneusa.com