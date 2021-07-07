The 10 Best Face Sunscreens That You Can Wear With Makeup

Best Powder Sunscreen: ISDIN Mineral Brush Powder

Another super easy product for mid-day sunscreen application is an SPF powder. This one pumps through the brush head for goof-proof application. Also nice? The nearly-translucent powder is invisible for most skin tones, meaning it won't leave a white cast. Dr. Robinson recommends using it to blot shine, as well as to reapply sunscreen without messing up your makeup. (And Amazon reviewers agree, noting that it works great over makeup.)

One fan wrote: "I have melasma so I'm very particular with what products I use on my face. [The] powder has really made a difference it has helped clear the dark spots while protecting my face from computer light and sun light will keep on ordering more highly recommend it."