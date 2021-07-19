The 10 Best Body Sunscreens Dermatologists Recommend for Year-Round Protection

Best Overall: Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

Not only is the Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion recommended by Ohio-based dermatologist Hope Mitchell, MD, for its broad-spectrum SPF 50 coverage, but it's also at the top of her list for its skin-healthy ingredients, including hydrating glycerin. Dr. Mitchell also loves that it's available in a large, easy-to-dispense bottle, and "its hydrating formulation absorbs quickly into the skin as you rub it all over your body." Plus, this broad spectrum sunscreen is water resistant and perfect for swimmers, runners or any outdoor activity, she adds.

"Have been buying this sunscreen for years," shared one shopper. "It's the only sunscreen I can get my kids to put on without complaining! We all love that it goes on smoothly, making your skin feel moisturized without feeling greasy and we love the scent."