The 10 Best Derma Rollers, According to Reviews
If you think you'd rather run a marathon, untrained, in the heat of summer, without bike shorts or an anti-chafe stick than use a tool with needles on your face, we hear you. But before you lace up those sneaks, listen up: the tool with tiny needles is painless (no, really!) and can give you some major skin benefits.
The treatment is called microneedling or derma rolling, and it involves a tool with super tiny needles that is rolled over the face or body, which causes microscopic holes in the top layer of your skin. This "precise injury," as the pros call it, stimulates elastin and collagen, both of which keep your skin firm—but the naturally-occurring stuff is lost as we age.
You can get microneedling treatments done in-office with a dermatologist or esthetician, or there are at-home tools. While in-office treatments are more potent, the process is similar. "With microneedling, tiny needles are gently pressed with even pressure against the skin and undetectable micro-wounds are created, which triggers skin to go into repair mode and produce more collagen," says Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. This can help fade acne scars, stretch marks, and small wrinkles, she adds.
At-home devices don't penetrate as deeply as professional treatments since the needles are generally only 0.25 millimeters in depth. In comparison, needles used for in-office procedures tend to be 0.5 millimeters to 1 millimeter. And, you don't have to worry about at-home derma rollers being painful—since the needles are smaller, it will just feel a bit prickly, and it can be uncomfortable if you apply too much pressure.
That said, you want to watch your pressure and be sure to not roll too hard—this is where someone can overdo it and cause irritation or infection, warns Dr. King. Because the needles are not as long, they likely don't go deep enough to stimulate collagen, however they can help product sink further into the skin, she notes. This makes post-derma rolling a good time to apply your serums and moisturizers—for example, ones for anti-aging, brightening, or for targeting acne and scars.
Besides watching your pressure, the important step to never skip in microneedling is cleaning your tool. After every use, wash it with warm, soapy water and let it dry. Then use rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide to sterilize it. At-home derma rollers can be used twice per week, and in-office produces done 1-2 times per month, says Dr. King.
Ready to give it a try? Ahead, the 10 best derma rollers—including some microneedling patches for those a bit more sensitive—based on customer reviews.
YaFex 6-in-1 Derma Roller Kit for Face and Body
For those who go zero to 100 on a trend, this six-piece Amazon derma roller set includes five different heads to treat the face, neck, scalp, and body, as well as a convenient storage case with a disinfecting base. The titanium needle rollers are short (read: 0.25 millimeter and 0.3 millimeter microneedles), meaning they're non-invasive to your skin and safe to use at home. While it can help set the stage for your skincare products, one user claimed that they even saw improvement in the appearance of cellulite in their thighs after using the set's derma roller body head. (While cellulite is totally normal, here are some tips on how to treat it, if you choose to.)
The set has earned an average rating of 4.4 and more than 2,200 glowing reviews can tell you all you need to know: "I love all the different sizes of this kit. There are so many areas on the face that need smaller heads, as well as larger areas that need larger heads. With that, this product fits the task so well. I really like the sanitizer tub so I can clean my heads before and after use. Also, I really like the silicone scrub head to clean my skin deeply before my dermal procedure, and then to apply serums and moisturizers afterwards."
Sonia Kashu Microneedle Facial Roller
Believe it or not, you can score an affordable microneedling tool at your local Target. This derma roller has stainless steel needles and the brand claims it helps to increase your skin's ability to absorb the skincare products you apply post-treatment—which shoppers attest to. It's a nice self-care moment before pressing in your favorite serums and moisturizers.
One reviewer wrote: "It took me forever to buy and finally I just gave in and bought it! It's amazing I see results right away. I've struggled with acne all my life and my acne has finally been less frequent so I'm trying to improve texture and this is amazing."
Ora Microneedle Body Roller System
While at-home microneedles are not as effective as in-office treatments (since the needles are typically shorter), this derma roller body device features needles that are closer to what you'd get in a professional procedure at 0.5 millimeters. However, it painlessly penetrates the skin to help stimulate collagen and elasticity production, and is safe to use on yourself at home. Gliding the derma roller over your body can assist with pitted scars and stretch marks, as well as allow for the ingredients in your evening skincare routine to penetrate deeper.
"I've suffered from back acne for the longest time and this has totally transformed my skin," reported a customer. "I tried it out on my upper arm area and followed up with vitamin C serum/retinol products and I saw changes within weeks. I've been patient with this tool and have used it on my upper back and I cannot thank this roller enough!!!"
Jenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Derma Roller
Get a 2-in-1 treatment with this rose quartz derma roller. Use one side as to gently microneedle your face; when you're finished, apply a favorite serum to your skin and flip the tool over to use the rose quartz side to massage the product in. In case you didn't know, rose quartz is also believed to promote relaxation and calmness while stimulating the lymphatic system for a quick de-puffing detox on your skin.
One reviewer wrote: "You have to use consistently to see results, but I can actually tell a difference in my fine lines/wrinkles. Pair with a serum for best results (IMO!)."
Stacked Skincare Microneedling Tool
This is arguably one of the chicest looking microneedling tools outside of a med-spa with its silver and white design. The wider metal handle allows you to control the pressure, while the replaceable roller heads ensure you swap them out monthly as you're supposed to. It helps to even texture, fades dark spots, and promotes younger-looking skin.
It's earned 8,000 "loves" on Sephora's site, and more than 100 perfect reviews, with shoppers confirming its effects: "I had [a] fine line in my forehead and a scar from [an] accident many years ago. The line is gone and the scar is becoming less noticeable. The marionette lines around my mouth are softer and I had a small line by my lips that is barely visible."
BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Facial Regeneration Tool
An amazing gift (for yourself or a friend), this kit is a good reminder to take time for yourself, even if it's only a few minutes. It boasts a microneedling tool that also uses LED red light therapy and microcurrents to stimulate cellular turnover and increase results. Plus, the brand actually claims that it amplifies absorption of your products 200 times for smoother, firmer skin. Not only does it come with a tool, but the kit also includes skincare products you need for before and after your treatment, such as a cleanser, clarifying prep pads, anti-aging serum with retinol and peptides, and a vitamin C moisturizer.
"This is probably one of the best tools I have purchased for my skin," noted a fan. "I have done microneedling before but this is the best tool I have ever used. I notice immediate results the next morning (if used with the proper skincare). The next morning when I wake up my eyes are less puffy and my forehead wrinkles are significantly less. Overall very happy with this purchase and I highly recommend it."
Killa Kit by ZitSticka
Microneedling patches might be newer to skincare but are well known in the medical field (for example, they are used to help monitor glucose blood levels and administer insulin as needed to the bloodstream). But these patches, in particular, feature self-dissolving needles that contain active ingredients (think hydrating hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and salicylic acid to fight blemishes, even up-and-coming ones) that penetrate deeper into the skin when applied. Once in place, enzymes in your skin begin breaking down the outer components of the dart so that the active ingredients within it are delivered to the site—which is ideal for pimples and acne, explains Dr. King.
"For me, this works better than a cortisone shot for acne cysts. I am on spiro, but once every other month I get a giant cyst that takes weeks to go away. Last time I got a shot and it didn't work. I was $180 poorer with still a huge bump. Out of frustration I ordered these, and within two days, the cyst had shrunken down to a manageable size. I thought that may be a fluke, but here I am again singing its praises. It usually takes me two applications to fully shrink where I can pop it. I will always have these on hand from now on!" raved a customer.
Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots
If you're still a little wary of needles, microneedling dots are the way to go. These patches feature niacinamide to even your complexion, tranexamic acid to fade the appearance of dark spots, and ferulic acid, which improves skin tone and dark areas. Make sure to use them on cleansed skin, and apply a dot (textured-side down) on your dark spot. Gently press it into your skin for five to 10 seconds, and then wear overnight for at least six hours to get the best results.
One reviewer said: "I have a darker skin tone with a tendency to pigment really easily. I recently had a zit that my esthetician was able to extract. To speed up the healing process and to avoid pigmentation, I immediately used this product over two consecutive nights for a 6-hour period. Fast forward to today, my blemish looks like it's healing faster than usual and it's appearance is fairly minimal. I'm very impressed with this product and look forward to applying it on any post-acne dark spots."
Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Microneedling Patches
Bedtime is the ideal time for anti-aging skincare products because your skin goes into recovery mode—repairing and regenerating—while you get your beauty sleep. This is also why Dr. King says microneedling patches should be worn overnight to allow the active ingredients to fully penetrate the skin for the best results. These patches are small enough to address tricky places on your face, including between brows, wrinkles around your eyes, and smiles lines. They contain retinoids to boost production of new, healthy cells and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin.
"I'm on a budget girls mission to combat the first signs of aging — these little needle-like spot patches are AWESOME!! They work well, [and] they definitely reduce the appearance of fine lines in the morning after removing them. 100% recommend and will buy again!" reported a shopper.
Face Gym Gold Derma Roller
The sleek design of this gold-plated tool will look great sitting on your sink or vanity. It has a textured surface that improves circulation, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and helps your products better penetrate. This is a great time to apply active ingredients because the derma rolling allows those powerhouses, like vitamin C, ferulic acid, retinoids, hyaluronic acid, and AHA/BHAs, to penetrate more deeply, boosting their efficacy, says Dr. King. To use, Face Gym recommends rolling for 30 seconds a day starting at the center of your face and then moving outward, in vertical and horizontal strokes. Don't forget to clean your tool with warm soapy water and let it dry completely between sessions.