YaFex 6-in-1 Derma Roller Kit for Face and Body

For those who go zero to 100 on a trend, this six-piece Amazon derma roller set includes five different heads to treat the face, neck, scalp, and body, as well as a convenient storage case with a disinfecting base. The titanium needle rollers are short (read: 0.25 millimeter and 0.3 millimeter microneedles), meaning they're non-invasive to your skin and safe to use at home. While it can help set the stage for your skincare products, one user claimed that they even saw improvement in the appearance of cellulite in their thighs after using the set's derma roller body head. (While cellulite is totally normal, here are some tips on how to treat it, if you choose to.)

The set has earned an average rating of 4.4 and more than 2,200 glowing reviews can tell you all you need to know: "I love all the different sizes of this kit. There are so many areas on the face that need smaller heads, as well as larger areas that need larger heads. With that, this product fits the task so well. I really like the sanitizer tub so I can clean my heads before and after use. Also, I really like the silicone scrub head to clean my skin deeply before my dermal procedure, and then to apply serums and moisturizers afterwards."