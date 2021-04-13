LIVE

The 14 Best Body Products of 2021, According to Health Editors

All the body products you need to know about, from lotion to sunscreen.
By Lisa DeSantis
April 13, 2021
  • Smoothing Body Serum
    Lord Jones Bump & Smooth CBD Body Serum

    There’s no actual cure for keratosis pilaris (those red bumps on your arms and legs), but exfoliation is the best way to minimize the appearance. This potent formula has four resurfacing acids to slough dead skin, while CBD and ceramides moisturize and soothe.

    $60
  • Sculpting Body Lotion
    U Beauty The Sculpt Arm Compound

    To complement your biceps curls and triceps dips, smooth on this antioxidant- and retinol-packed lotion twice a day. It kick-starts collagen synthesis, resulting in arms that look more tightened and toned. (Testers say, “Yes, really!”)

    $98
  • Hydrating Body Wash
    Olay Cleansing & Renewing Nighttime Body Wash

    It’s easy to neglect your skin from the neck down. Give it the royal treatment by lathering up with this resurfacing retinol-infused wash that “brightens and hydrates the skin,” says Dr. Henry.

    $8
  • Relaxing Body Wash
    Degree Maximum Recovery Epsom Salt & Lavender Extract Body Wash & Soak

    Taking a salt soak after a workout (or a long week!) is a worthwhile form of self-care. This dreamy lavender and Epsom-salt cleansing gel can be added to a bath for a muscle-soothing treat, or used to transform your shower into a respite.

    $5
  • Body Scrub
    Dove Exfoliating Body Polish

    Since everyone’s skin is unique, there are three different formulas of this scrub, each with varying levels of grittiness: Gentle uses colloidal oatmeal; Moderate packs crushed nuts or seeds; Deep boasts brown sugar. It’s a skin-care version of Choose Your Own Adventure!

    $6
  • Razor
    Venus Radiant Skin Razor Starter Kit

    Talk about doing double duty—this five-blade razor packs its own creamy Olay moisturizer. Just press a button to dispense it while you shave. You’re left with a silky feel that’s so good you can skip post-shower lotion.

    $40
  • Bronzer
    Tan-Luxe Super Gloss SPF 30

    This serum (for face and body) gives skin an instant faux glow, as well as SPF protection. Apply your go-to sunscreen first (you can never be too safe!), then layer this on for a streak-free, sun-kissed sheen that’s customizable (the more drops you apply, the deeper the color will be).

    $49
  • Sunscreen
    Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

    “I’m a big fan of zinc-based sunscreens, and this one also has vitamin E, which is very soothing,” explains Dr. Jaliman. Its lightweight, creamy texture goes on silky, without the annoying white cast.

    $13
  • Deodorant
    Indie Lee x Taos Aer Energize Deodorant

    For years, Indie Lee—a natural-beauty pioneer—dreamed of creating a clean deodorant for her eponymous brand, but called off the quest after discovering Taos Aer, known for their plant-based deos. They collaborated on this citrus scent, which kept our tester feeling and smelling fresh.

    $19
  • Antiperspirant
    Secret Derma+ Antiperspirant

    This lightweight gel was created with insight from derms to stop sweat and odor (it offers 48-hour, clinical-level protection) as well as to nourish delicate underarm skin, fighting problems like irritation from shaving, bumps, dry skin, and discoloration.

    $8
  • Hand Wash
    J.R. Watkins Hand Soap

    Since you’re spending more time sink-side than ever before, you might as well give your palms something to clap about. This 12-ounce bottle smells zesty, and botanical extracts like oat, calendula, and evening primrose leave skin clean but never stripped.

    $4
  • Hand Sanitizer
    Find Your Happy Place Hand Sanitizer After the Rain

    With 65 percent alcohol, this gel surpasses the CDC’s guidelines for killing harmful germs. But it’s not all serious business: The delightful scent of white birch and jasmine transports you to a happy spring day.

    $3
  • Hand Cream
    Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief

    After all the washing and sanitizing, reward (and rehab) rough hands with this silky lotion. It absorbs in seconds and lasts through multiple washes so you don’t have to reapply after every sudsing.

    $5
  • Foot Callus Remover
    Freeman BeautyFeet Instant Foot Peeling Spray

    Unlike other callus removers that require tools and time, this easy-to-use mist helps shed dead skin instantly. After a few spritzes, rinse or wipe away—so satisfying! “And it has aloe, a potent antibacterial andantifungal agent,” adds Julie Kandalec, a manicurist in NYC.

    $6
This article originally appeared in the  May 2021 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!

