There were about 30 to 40 of them, and although I knew that scratching would only make them worse, I couldn't help it—I had never reacted this badly to bug bites before. I tried any method I could think of to relieve the itching that made it hard for me to concentrate through the work day. I dabbed Cortizone-10 ($12, was $17; amazon.com) on each red dot, but it wasn't enough to soothe my skin. Smearing a DIY paste of baking soda and water on my calves and the tops of my feet only provided temporary relief—and was super messy. I attempted the same strategy with rolled oats and water but found no improvement (and it was equally a mess).