Retinol is a crucial addition to any anti-aging routine. Derived from vitamin A, the powerful ingredient offers a long list of benefits, including smoother skin, less acne, fewer wrinkles, and unclogged pores. But there’s a downside to this skincare powerhouse: It’s prone to irritating skin, which can lead to dryness, peeling, and even breakouts.
While fear of irritation may lead you to skip retinol altogether, opting for a low dosage is an easy way to reduce the risk of a bad reaction—and the Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer ($25; amazon.com) is the perfect pick, according to customers. Its formula combines a small concentration of retinol with a soothing concoction of aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and squalane. As a result, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin, but still potent enough to provide the full range of retinol’s anti-aging benefits.
And Amazon shoppers say it really delivers. The lightweight cream has hundreds of 5-star ratings from devoted users that rave about how it smoothed their complexion and reduced their wrinkles. One shopper wrote that it worked just as well as their $100 products. A former spa owner took it one step further and said that the budget-friendly pick actually worked better than the luxury products carried at their company; they added it made their own skin “look better than it has in years” after just 2 weeks of use.
“Look, I’ve spent hundreds of dollars lately trying out a number of retinols, hydrators, vitamin C, vitamin A, ceramides, $100 moisturizers—and I keep coming back to this simple Belei moisturizer,” one said. “It feels better than all of them and my skin doesn't redden or rash from it.”
To buy: Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer, $25 (was $35); amazon.com
Better yet, the moisturizer doesn’t use any weird or nasty ingredients to deliver results. It’s dermatologist-tested and made without fragrance, parabens, or sulfates. Plus, it arrives in a sealed pump container that distributes the right amount of the lightweight cream every single time.
Whether you’re hoping to add retinol to your routine for the first time or simply need a gentler option, the Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer cream should be at the top of your list. Luckily, you can snag it for 31% off right now on Amazon. But hurry—we don’t know when the sale ends, taking the under-$25 price point with it.
