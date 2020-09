ZitSticka Hyperfade

Pimples stink, but it’s the lingering dark marks that can really get you down. This patch contains 24 self-dissolving microdarts that push brightening ingredients like niacinamide right where you need them. Place one on clean, dry skin for two hours. “The patch protects from further irritation,” points out Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City and Health Advisory Board member, “providing a sealed environment for skin to heal itself.”