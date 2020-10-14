While many people realize the importance of using a hair serum for longer, stronger strands, most of us don’t apply that same knowledge to our eyelashes. In fact, it’s almost easy to forget that there are legit hair follicles surrounding your eyeballs. But if you’ve ever lusted after full, eyebrow-grazing lashes, you know the importance of keeping them well-conditioned with a good eyelash growth serum.
And if you ask Amazon shoppers, there’s only one serum that deserves a place in your beauty routine: the Grande Cosmetic GrandeLash Serum ($23, was $34; amazon.com). Currently Amazon’s number one best-selling eyelash serum, it uses a blend of peptides, hyaluronic acid, botanical extracts, and vitamin E to give brittle, thinning lashes a noticeable boost. The result is healthier lashes that feel stronger and look noticeably longer.
In fact, the results are so dramatic, that former eyelash extension devotees say they’ve abandoned their expensive routines in favor of this serum. And unlike extensions, which can damage the lashes over time, this product only makes them stronger. You’ll actually see the most significant change after 3 months of use (a.ka. a full lash growth cycle), according to GrandeLash.
Better yet, maintenance is super easy. Simply apply the serum daily along the upper lash line using the soft brush tip. After application, wait a few minutes for the serum to dry and go about your day. It’s opthamologist-approved, so it’s safe for use around your eyes (and to wear with contacts), and can be applied day or night.
Already one of Health’s top eyelash serums, GrandeLash is also water-based. That means if you still insist on wearing extensions, it will help condition your lashes without destroying any glue bonds. Plus, its formula is cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using it.
To buy: Grande Cosmetic GrandeLash Serum, $23 at checkout (was $34); amazon.com
Despite amassing almost 5,000 perfect ratings, the popular serum still is still included in today’s Prime Day sale. Prime members—or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial—can save 30% on the 6-week starter supply, which drops the price to just $23. The larger 4-milliliter bottle that holds 6 months of serum is also on sale, but you can expect it to ship out around October 24. Either way, you’ll be guaranteed lashes that rival extensions in a matter of no time. Just take it from these shoppers:
“Best lashes I’ve ever had,” said one. “I've been using GrandeLASH MD for 2 months now and have great results! I cannot believe how LONG my lashes have grown! Started seeing results in about 2-3 weeks. I tried extensions at a salon last year and honestly, this is a better look, much cheaper and I don't have to book a 2-hour appointment.”
“My eyelashes are amazing because of this,” another person agreed, “I have been using this product for about 10 years. It's the best growth serum I've found.”
One reviewer summed it up: “This eyelash growth serum works better than anything I've tried. My lashes are so long now I almost have to cut them!”
Convinced you need your own? Drop it in your cart ASAP to score the deal before it ends tonight at midnight PT. We recommend buying it even sooner, though—with the 3-month supply already on back-order, there’s no telling how much longer the serum will stay in stock.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.