5 Skincare Devices That Will Actually Give You Better Skin

There are more gadgets and gizmos on the market than in Ariel's treasure trove, but we're cutting through the clutter to point you in the right direction of what your skin really needs.
Brown spots, acne, fine lines and wrinkles? There's a device for that. Now more than ever, the health of your skin can be taken into your own hands and treated in the comfort of your home. While a dermatologist's office can certainly offer you more specialized treatment, derms will often tell you that you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on a laser session once a month—instead, you can purchase a tool that will give you comparable results with a lower price tag and without facing your white coat phobia. Here, the five best skincare devices that actually work.
1
Foreo UFO
Best for next-level masking
Sheet masks are great, but they can get messy and require a good amount of time where you're left essentially immobile. Enter this fun tool from the makers of everyone's favorite sonic bristle cleansing brush. The Foreo UFO features thermotherapy and T-sonic pulsations, meaning that depending on which pod you pop in (almost like a K-cup, there are different formulas that you can choose from), the smart device will warm to open pores, driving product deeper into the skin or cool to help with lifting and firming. It also emits LED light to further aid in line and wrinkle reduction and acne prevention.
2
NuFACE Trinity + Eye and Lip Enhancer Attachment Bundle
Best for overall anti-aging
One of the best-known toning devices is the NuFACE, which utilizes microcurrent technology to encourage muscles to contact. In the long term, it can help skin become more taut, leaving you with an overall more sculpted appearance. The added eye and lip attachment that comes with this bundle is specifically meant for targeting stubborn crow's feet and lip lines that most skincare formulas fall short in treating. Pro tip: always apply the conductor gel that's provided, otherwise the tool won't perform.
3
Clarisonic Mia Smart 3-in-1 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush
Best for deep cleansing
Clarisonic has gotten a smart makeover. The latest device, the Clarisonic Mia Smart 3-in-1, connects to your smartphone and allows you to customize your cleansing in an even better way. In addition to getting expert advice on your routine through the app and different modes of cleansing, the device also recognizes when a new brush head is attached, so it can remind you when it's time to change it again.
4
Dr. Dennis Gross Spotlite Acne Treatment Device
Best for fighting acne
The FDA-approved Dr. Dennis Gross Spotlite Acne Treatment Device—which could easily fit in your back pocket—leverages the power of LED light to calm inflammation, decrease redness, and shorten the life of a pimple. The combination of antibacterial blue light and anti-inflammatory red light create a magenta hue that turns on when you click the pen. Hold it up to your problem spot and a beep will signal when three minutes are up. If you are dealing with multiple flare-ups, repeat as necessary.
5
Dermaflash 2.0 Luxe
Best for exfoliation and hair removal
Get rid of dead skin and unwanted hair with this sleek defuzzer. The Dermaflash 2.0 Luxe is ergonomically designed so it fits comfortably in your hand. To use, hold skin taut and drag the tool downwards on clean skin—if there is any oil or makeup, it will not work as effectively. In the kit, you will also receive a cleanser and moisturizer for after you've exfoliated and removed hair. Trust us, you'll want to use this, because skin can become dry after removing the dead layer. The good news? Fresh skin cells that are brought to the surface will be responsible for a healthy, glowing complexion. Use a fresh razor with every use—the device won't turn on if the blade has been used before. Luckily this one comes with four replacement heads.