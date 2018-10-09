5 Skincare Devices That Will Actually Give You Better Skin

Best for exfoliation and hair removal

Get rid of dead skin and unwanted hair with this sleek defuzzer. The Dermaflash 2.0 Luxe is ergonomically designed so it fits comfortably in your hand. To use, hold skin taut and drag the tool downwards on clean skin—if there is any oil or makeup, it will not work as effectively. In the kit, you will also receive a cleanser and moisturizer for after you've exfoliated and removed hair. Trust us, you'll want to use this, because skin can become dry after removing the dead layer. The good news? Fresh skin cells that are brought to the surface will be responsible for a healthy, glowing complexion. Use a fresh razor with every use—the device won't turn on if the blade has been used before. Luckily this one comes with four replacement heads.