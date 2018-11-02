The Best Skincare Products for Your 20s, 30s, 40s, and Beyond

In a few decades, you'll think back longingly on your 20-year-old collagen. "Right now, your skin looks bright, bouncy, and plump," says Debra Jaliman, MD, New York City dermatologist, adding that this is the time to establish a skincare routine focused on cleansing, exfoliating, toning, and moisturizing. "The earlier this routine is started, the better off you will be in terms of preventing wrinkles."

Since you probably don't have too many fine lines at this age, "the focus of your skincare should be protection," says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in the department of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. That's because up until you hit 30, skin cell turnover and skin's ability to heal still function optimally, he explains. Making sure to use sunscreen every day (more on that later) will pay off in the long run.