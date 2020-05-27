Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It sounds too good to be true, but that’s the idea behind SiO Beauty Patches. They’re made with a flexible, medical-grade silicone that adheres like a second skin to wrinkle-prone areas, like the face and neck. When applied, they create a unique environment that draws moisture to the surface of the skin. This process—known as occlusion by scientists and doctors—causes the skin to plump up and smooth out to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

The best way to think of the patch process is like a lip plumper: It’s not actually filling your wrinkles permanently, but temporarily altering their appearance. As a result, it takes just 2 hours to see the wrinkle-reducing effects of wearing a patch, but longer-lasting results occur when they’re worn overnight for 6 to 8 hours.

Of course, it’s not just the temporary payoff of these patches that have customers obsessed. They also deter future wrinkles by compressing the skin to stop any movements, folds, or creases as you sleep. Similar to preventive botox, the lack of movement ensures you’re not breaking down collagen in the skin with friction or expression, which your skin struggles to repair as you age.

The most fascinating part of the wrinkle-reducing patches is they don’t need any harsh chemicals or hard-to-pronounce ingredients to work. In fact, the self-adhering patches—which took 4 years and 180 prototypes to perfect—are optimized to work on clean skin without the help of serums, moisturizers, or creams. Plus, they’re completely reusable and can be applied up to 12 times when properly cleaned and stored between uses.



Among the satisfied shoppers were reviewers that said their skin looked 10 years younger after one use and others that raved it left their skin unbelievably smooth to the touch. One even went so far as to claim the patches make it look like they’ve actually had botox.

“Miraculous,” another reviewer wrote. “I have tried countless wrinkle-smoothing products and methods over the past 10 years. Even though this seemed ‘too good to be true,’ I tried it. The results from just 1 use were unbelievable [and] lasted the entire day. Once I started using it on a regular basis, I found that the full results lasted longer and longer. Now that I’ve gotten used to seeing the younger version of me again, I would never try any other nighttime beauty regimen!”

Between the before and afters and rave reviews, it’s easy to see why 85% of users in a clinical study by SiO claimed they would use these patches over injectables, lasers, or fillers. They’re chemical-free, low-maintenance, and affordable compared to many pricey skincare products or procedures. Plus, the patches legitimately give you smoother, younger-looking skin overnight. What more could you want?