6 Best Shampoos for Oily Hair, According to Hairstylists

Oily hair? These shampoos for greasy hair will leave your strands and scalp hydrated and oil-free.
Finding the best shampoo for oily hair is often easier said than done. It’s important to select a shampoo that will remove excess dirt and grease without stripping hair of the natural oils it needs to stay shiny and lustrous. In other words, less is sometimes more.
"Those with oily hair tend to think they need extra-strong shampoos to lift oil and dirt away from their scalp, but sometimes that's actually making it worse," says David Lopez, a celebrity hairstylist and T3 Lead Stylist based in New York City. "The harsher the detergent, the more natural oil that's stripped from the scalp. Your body will want to replenish its natural oils and will go into overdrive, making those with healthy oil production get super greased-up quickly."
For advice on choosing the perfect formula, we asked hairstylists to recommend the best shampoos for oily hair. Check out their top picks below.
1
Kerastase Specifique Bain Divalent Shampoo
"Kerastase Specifique Bain Divalent is a balancing shampoo for oily roots and dry ends, so it purifies the scalp while nourishing the ends," says Brian Zinno, senior education director at Antonio Prieto Salon in New York City. "Glycerin regulates sebum production to purify the scalp, while B6 nourishes the hair fiber."
2
Rene Furterer Curbicia Lightness Regulating Shampoo
"Rene Furterer Curbicia Lightness Regulating Shampoo is designed to deeply cleanse the scalp while removing excess oil, leaving hair feeling clean and fresh, but not overstripped," says Younghee Kim, principal stylist and owner of Younghee Salon in New York City.
3
DevaCurl Low-Poo Original Mild Lather Cleanser
"For fine, oily hair, I always recommend to switching to a gentle, sulfate-free, detergent-based shampoo," says Lopez. "I really love DevaCurl Low-Poo Original Mild Lather Cleanser—it uses saponified coconut, which is great at lifting and rinsing away excess oil from the scalp."
4
Living Proof Full Shampoo
"I always recommend Living Proof Full Shampoo to clients that complain about oily scalps and hair," says Adam Bogucki, master stylist and owner of Lumination Salon in Chicago. "It removes residue and helps repel dirt and oil to keep hair cleaner, longer. It also provides lift to flat hair that may be weighed down by oil."
5
Bumble and Bumble Thickening Shampoo
"I love Bumble and Bumble Thickening Shampoo for people with oily hair," says Siobhán Quinlan, creative director at Art + Autonomy Salon in New York City. "Shampoo that is [described as being] 'thickening' or 'volumizing' can sometimes feel a little drying, as it is roughing up the cuticle of the hair—so it’s perfect to help achieve balance for people that have hair on the more oily side."
6
Neutrogena T/Gel Theraputic Shampoo Extra Strength
"Neutrogena T/Gel Theraputic Shampoo Extra Strength is great because it removes build-up from shampoos, conditioners, and styling products, and can be used for any hair type," says Corey Tuttle, Honey Artists hairstylist. "It's a great treatment for oily hair to boost volume."