6 Best Shampoos for Oily Hair, According to Hairstylists

Finding the best shampoo for oily hair is often easier said than done. It’s important to select a shampoo that will remove excess dirt and grease without stripping hair of the natural oils it needs to stay shiny and lustrous. In other words, less is sometimes more.

"Those with oily hair tend to think they need extra-strong shampoos to lift oil and dirt away from their scalp, but sometimes that's actually making it worse," says David Lopez, a celebrity hairstylist and T3 Lead Stylist based in New York City. "The harsher the detergent, the more natural oil that's stripped from the scalp. Your body will want to replenish its natural oils and will go into overdrive, making those with healthy oil production get super greased-up quickly."

For advice on choosing the perfect formula, we asked hairstylists to recommend the best shampoos for oily hair. Check out their top picks below.

