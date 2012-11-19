Shake Up Your Beauty Routine with a Vitamin Shake

Model, mom, and TV host, Niki Taylor revealed her secret to glowy skin and great hair--vitamin shakes. Recently, she was sent a new supplement line by Nature's Bounty called Optimal Solutions and quickly became a huge fan.

"I love all of the products but especially like the Complete Protein and Vitamin Shake Mix," says Taylor. In fact, she drinks a shake every morning after her 5 AM workout or "me time."

The yummy vanilla and chocolate mixes are packed with protein, fiber, B vitamins, even beauty-enhancing antioxidants and biotin. It's a quick and easy way to boost energy and get in all the nutrients you need for the day.

Some shake recipes: create a green juice with the vanilla protein powder by adding spinach, beets, skim milk, and ice.

You can also mix it with frozen fruits or combine the chocolate and vanilla protein powder if you're a sweets junkie.