These 3 Tips from Sephora Collection's Makeup Artist Are What Your Routine Is Missing

Any beauty lover knows that a trip to Sephora can rival one to Disney World. So it makes sense that Sephora Collection national makeup artist Helen Philips would know all the tricks of the trade. I was able to catch up with Philips at the brand's Coachella tent last weekend, and used it as an opportunity to poll her on the top tricks she swears by for looking flawless, fast.

How to make your makeup last

Philips raves about setting and refreshing sprays, telling us that they're great for ensuring makeup lasts all day and night. "They help to revive the skin by adding moisture, which can be taken away by the heat, and refresh your makeup," she explains. Her go-to: Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Set and Refresh Spray ($16; sephora.com).

How to look more awake

Apply concealer strategically. "Use a slightly lighter concealer shade under your eye and along your cheekbones to appear well-rested and enhance the high points of the face," Philips says. She's a fan of Sephora Collection Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer ($14; sephora.com). "It has light reflectors in it and is a very lightweight concealer."

Philips suggests using light to medium coverage on those days when you didn't get enough sleep the night before. "Being able to see your skin’s glow through makeup is essential to looking more youthful," she tells us. "I love to strategically conceal where I need it most; opt for a lighter coverage skin tint for every day and something richer for days when you need more coverage that is longer wear."

How to hide acne scars and dark under-eye circles

Philips uses the Sephora PRO Precision Concealer Brush ($32; sephora.com) to apply concealer in targeted areas, such as on blemishes and dark circles. But even on days when you feel like you need more coverage, don't overdo it: "It’s best to just apply the heavier coverage where you need it most," she says.