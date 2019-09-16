Selena Gomez Is Embracing Her Natural Curls for Fall—and We Have Stylist Tips to Get Her Look

Selena Gomez may have gotten a lot quieter on social media lately, but a little digging on Instagram reveals that the 27-year-old “Back to You” singer is living her best life—and breathing new life into her hair. Over the weekend, the A-lister quietly debuted a curly lob that is sending us running to our favorite salon to nab the exact look. Gomez’s style is serving serious #hairgoals, and is the perfect transitional ‘do to take your locks from summer to fall.

Over the weekend, celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino shared a selfie on Instagram of Gomez showing off relaxed, woke-up-like-this curls, and captioned the post “Natural Beauty.” In the photo, the singer is shown rocking a head of beachy waves and face-framing ombré highlights in a rich shade of amber—and the lived-in look and foliage-inspired color is the perfect transition for the upcoming season.

Recently, Gomez has been sporting sleek pulled back ponytails and stick-straight tresses, and as much as we love a glossy, Pinterest-worthy hairdo, we’re obsessing over her new chilled out, curly lob. Whether it’s actually her natural hair texture or just strategically recreated bedhead, we are totally here for it.

The last time we saw Gomez modeling a similar hairstyle was in May for a swimwear photoshoot for Krahs—beachy waves complimented her red bikini perfectly. And in April, Gomez snapped a selfie in a basic white tank top with a clean, no-makeup makeup complexion, and wild, natural-looking curls—as if she had just showered and let her hair air dry. Ugh, we wish our strands behaved like that.

No matter your hair type, you can easily steal Gomez’s look at home with the help of our stylist tips, a trusty curling iron, and a few affordable hair products. Start with a volumizing hair product on wet hair and let your hair air dry, says Jerome Lordet, Head Stylist at New York-based Pierre Michel Salon. His go-to is Angela Cosmai’s Volumizing Styling Spray ($8; angelacosmai.com), a thermal styling spritz that adds volume while simultaneously protecting hair from heat damage. Our picks: R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray ($12; amazon.com) and Boldify Hair Thickening Spray ($19; amazon.com), two non-sticky formulas that can be used on towel-dried hair to offer volume and shine.

Once the hair is completely dry, wrap one-inch sections of hair around a one-inch curling iron in a downward motion, instructs Lordet. “Make sure to leave the very bottom of the hair about a half an inch to an inch out of the curling iron to give a more natural and beachier wave,” he adds.

Top off and secure your curls with a lightweight serum to boost hair radiance—like Mon Shampooing Sublime Serum ($46; amazon.com)—and a curl-friendly mousse, like Moroccanoil Beach Wave Mousse ($11; amazon.com). Looking for a serum that won’t break the bank? We like Garnier Fructis Style Brilliantine Shine Glossing Spray ($4; amazon.com), which gives hair a frizz-free, high-shine finish at a fraction of the cost.

Lordet recommends investing in Moroccanoil Curl Re-Energizing Spray ($12; amazon.com), a hydrating spray that refreshes limp, end-of-day waves and restores bounce to curls that might have gotten smooshed when slept on. Plus, it’s made with argan oil, green tea, and aloe leaf juice to condition and nourish strands, so it’ll never leave your hair feeling crunchy or dry.

Can’t get enough of Gomez’s perfectly tousled tresses? The A-lister spent a low-key girls’ weekend in Boston, and flaunted her curls in a selfie with two of her besties. While the star has been known to embrace wet-looking locks or chop her hair into a cute, French-inspired bob, we think her textured, natural curls are our favorite look yet.

