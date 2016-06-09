Selena Gomez Gets Bangs, Simultaneously Has Her Millionth Good Hair Day

Selfie 👑 #selenagomez #revivaltour #preshow #selfie A photo posted by Melissa Murdick (@makeupbymelissam) on Jun 7, 2016 at 8:11pm PDT

Stop everything you are doing. Selena Gomez just debuted a brand new set of bangs, and if you've ever chickened out over getting fringe, this might just convince you to take the plunge. Simultaneously, this haircut documents what we can only assume is her millionth good hair day. Have you ever seen her with a hair don't? Didn't think so.

Gomez is currently on the East Coast for her Revival tour, and she was spotted last week wearing a much lighter hair shade (hey, it's summer!), but apparently the makeover didn't stop there.

The singer revealed her new 'do in two very sexy snapshots for hairstylist Marissa Marino's Instagram account.

Bangin @pantene @makeupbymelissam #revivaltour A photo posted by Marissa Marino (@_marissamarino) on Jun 7, 2016 at 3:21pm PDT

The last time we saw bangs on Gomez was in her "Hands to Myself" video at the end of last year, but this time she went for a softer look with layered side bangs. Thinking you should probs take this pic into the salon. It's that good.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.