See The Empowering Photos That Reveal the True Power of Makeup

We all know how fun makeup can be: It can take you from day to night with the simple switch of a lip color, or help you completely transform yourself to look like your favorite celebrity for a day. But the real reason makeup is magical is that the simple act of primping your outside can make you feel great on the inside, too.

And yet in some circles, caring about cosmetics is seen as superficial, not as a powerful form of self-expression and self-care.

Beauty vlogger and makeup artist Nikkie, who posts on YouTube under the name NikkieTutorials, sets the record straight in her recent video, “The Power of Makeup”, which has since gone viral. In it she explains, “I have been noticing a lot lately that girls have been almost ashamed to say they love makeup. It’s almost a crime to love doing your makeup.” She then proceeds to give herself a “full-on glam” makeover on just one half of her face to show that both the natural and glammed-up halves are unapologetically beautiful.

Once her look is complete, Nikkie clarifies something important: "[I'm not saying] if you have insecurities you should just slap makeup on, feel better, and just never be content with your own self. I just want people to know that makeup is fun, and there are no rules to makeup."

Now, women from all over the world are joining in by posting pictures of their half made-up faces along with inspiring self-care messages to combat the “makeup shamers” out there:

I am so happy that #thepowerofmakeup has been trending recently & I for one am all for it! Embracing both sides here (of makeup and not) because I'm comfortable either way 🙏 A photo posted by Deeper than Fashion (@deeperthanfashion) on Jun 24, 2015 at 5:56am PDT

#thepowerofmakeup 😏 A photo posted by An Vu (@secretbeautybyan) on Jun 25, 2015 at 12:07pm PDT

New Video Alert 💅🏽🙋🏽👑💄🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥 The Power of MAKEUP!!! Thank you @nikkietutorials for this amazing video idea 💗💗💗 This video isn't to show the different between the two sides of the face it is much more than that, it is about being comfortable in your own skin, not being ashamed of showing your true self and also to just have fun with makeup whether its applying a lot of a little... Do not worry about what others say! <3 I hope you all enjoy x💗💗💗💗💗 A photo posted by C A M I L A M O R A L E S (@camilaxmorales) on Jun 23, 2015 at 4:59am PDT

Bottom line: If doing up your face (or your hair, or getting dressed up) makes you feel good about yourself, that's all that matters. As Nikkie says: "If you want to go for that [super sharp] contour for the day, do it! If you want to go for a red lip and crazy bold eyes, do it." No shame!

