How to Make a Perfect Textured Ponytail for Every Occasion

Ever wonder how some girls make their ponytails look so effortlessly put together? Celebrity hairstylist and inventor of the Beachwaver, Sarah Potempa, is here to explain her secret to creating the best textured ponytail.

RELATED: This Is the Cutest Way to Style a Scrunchie

Start by curling your hair with a wide curling iron to add texture. After you made your perfect beach waves, spray some hairspray on your brush, and comb your luscious locks back and away from your face. Then buddle your hair with both hands to form a smooth pony. Tie your ponytail in an elastic band or use a trendy accessory to spice up your look. (We suggest using a hair tie with round metal clasp for extra drama.) Loosen some strands to add more texture. As a finishing touch, spritz on a little more hairspray to keep your pony in check.

RELATED: This Cute Roll-Up Bun (With Bow!) Is Our Work Day Savior

There you have it—a gorgeous ponytail perfect for every occasion. Ponytails look great in a variety of hair textures such as a sleek ponytail with bangs or a long curly ponytail. There is so much you can do with a simple ponytail hairstyle such as working a sleek and straight, or loose and messy style. You could even try a ponytail braid and go wild with hair accessories. The possibilities are endless!

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter