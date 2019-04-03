Reese Witherspoon’s Hairstylist Says Every Woman Needs This One Accessory in Her Beauty Cabinet

Bows are a timeless accessory, which is why every woman needs one in her beauty arsenal. They’re the perfect balance of playful and classy, quirky and sophisticated. Not sure how to style a bow? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Celebrity stylist Sarah Potempa (who styles Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt, and Camila Cabello, among other stars) is here to show you how it’s done. Oh, and if you don’t own a bow, check out our faves here!

First, divide hair into sections. Then curl your mane starting toward the bottom, but make sure to leave untouched two inches of hair at the ends. Alternate directions with your curling iron for texture. Continuing through the layers, curl the front layer away from the face. Add some hairspray, and begin twisting two sections of hair together, adding as you go. Repeat on the other side, clip with a bow, and viola!

