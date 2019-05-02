Sarah Hyland Gets Real About What It’s Like to Lose Hair After Surgery

If you've noticed Sarah Hyland's hair has been looking different than usual, you wouldn't be the only one. The 28-year-old actress, who plays Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, has been getting a lot of questions about her new short and curly bob, a big change from Haley's usual long, pin-straight locks.

Many have speculated that her new look is the result of a perm, but in a recent interview with Refinery 29, Hyland confirmed her curls are au naturel.

"I just had extensions in for Modern Family," Hyland said. She explained that she wore extensions to play Haley because, after surgeries to treat endometriosis and kidney dysplasia, her hair actually started to shed. "With medications and stuff, it can make your hair fall out," she said. "So I had extensions put in for Haley to hide any of that loss."

It's true; certain medications can indeed cause hair loss. If you think a medication you're on might be causing your hair to fall out, speak with your doctor to find out if there's anything you can do. The good news is your hair will grow back when you stop the medication.

Hyland said her hair has started to grow back, but she's noticed it's a slightly different texture than it was before. "My hair that's growing back now is much curlier than what it used to be."

She went on to say that she's still adapting to her new curls and playing around with ways to style them. "I wear it curly because I don’t know how to do my hair," she said. "I try to blow it out, and it’s just a frizzy mess. It looks like an avant-garde runway look."

One product she's found to be especially useful: InCommon Magic Myst. "It’s like a leave-in conditioner," she said. "It protects your hair from heat, and it helps with humidity. It’s this all-encompassing magic mist that helps define your curls and get rid of the frizz."

