The Best Rosehip Oil Beauty Products for Softer, Brighter Skin

Curious about rosehip seed oil? Here's everything you need to know about rosehip oil's many benefits, plus the beauty products that contain the ingredient.

If you spend any time in the skincare aisle, you may have noticed more products that contain rosehip oil. The ingredient is derived from a cold-pressing process that removes oil from rosehips, the fruit just below the rose flower, explains New York City dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. The result is an ultra-hydrating oil that has developed a cult following for its ability to nourish and soothe skin.

Celebs approve of the buzzy ingredient, too: Lena Dunham and Hannah Bronfman both use skincare products that contain rosehip oil, and Kristin Cavallari told us it's one of the anti-agers she's using to avoid Botox. "I love [it] for fighting fine lines and dryness," she told Health in a previous interview. "I squeeze a full dropper into my hands and rub all over my face at night."

What are the benefits of using rosehip oil?

Rosehip oil is packed with antioxidants and vitamins A and C, says Mara Weinstein Velez, MD, a member of the Women's Dermatologic Society. "It has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce the redness associated with acne," she tells us. Those antioxidants help limit the production of free radials on skin caused by sun damage, she adds, delivering anti-aging benefits.

Rosehip oil may help fade dark marks and scars, too, notes dermatologist Deirdre Hooper, MD, also of the Women's Dermatologic Society. "While we need more studies to scientifically prove rosehip oil's efficacy, a study in 2015 showed improvement in texture and appearance of scars" after using rosehip oil, she says.

Also good? The ingredient tends to be gentle enough for those with sensitive skin, says Dr. Zeichner. "It's extremely mild and generally can be used in people with all different skin types," he explains. "Rosehip oil contains high levels of hydrating fatty acids, making it a useful ingredient in treating conditions like eczema and dry skin where the skin barrier is disrupted."

Are there any risks?

Like any product—even all-natural ones—it's a good idea to test rosehip oil on your forearm first before applying on your face, advises Dr. Hooper.

People who are allergic to fragrance or botanical ingredients in particular may notice irritation after using rosehip oil, says Dr. Velez. "These patients may develop a rash while using rosehip oil and other botanical products like tea tree oil and lavender oil," she says. "If you are not sure, consult with your dermatologist; he or she may consider a procedure called patch testing."

What about rosehip supplements?

Some people swear by rosehip oil supplements, but the jury is still out on whether or not they're truly effective. "Rosehip supplements are widely available and touted to help improve everything from joint aches to stomach discomfort," says Dr. Zeichner. "We know that it is rich in vitamin C, which may help provide antioxidant benefits, but we need more data understand it’s true effectiveness."

One study showed improvement in crow's feet among women taking a rosehip supplement, Dr. Hooper says, but she still cautions against ingesting the ingredient until it's been studied more. "The problem with supplements is they are not well-controlled for safety, so unless the specific supplement has been scientifically tested, I would not recommend a supplement at this time," she says.

What are the best rosehip oil products?

Because it contains so many fatty acids, rosehip oil can be used alone or in addition to other skincare products. "It's a great nighttime moisturizer to use in conjunction with your retinoids to combat dryness and irritation," says Dr. Velez.

Below, six of the best products that contain rosehip oil to consider adding to your team.