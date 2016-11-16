These Rose Gold Beauty Buys Flatter Every Complexion

Rock the super-flattering rose gold hue in your lips, nails, hair, and makeup with these incredible new beauty products.
There's no question about it: The rose gold trend isn't going anywhere. The color is adored by the glam squads who make a living helping stars look gorgeous. "The pink cast warms up any complexion," says celebrity makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. As a bonus, the gold tones in the hot hue attract light and neutralize redness, ensuring that you look red carpet-ready. Rock the super-flattering shade in your lips, nails, hair, and makeup with these luminous new beauty buys.
1
Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Rigel
This eye shadow can be applied wet or dry, allowing for two different looks: a soft accent of color or a deeper, darker finish around the eye.
2
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in 1972
Your digits deserve to get in on the gold theme, too. Try this glam polish as an opulent alternative to the standard matte shades in your arsenal. (Bonus: It's perfect for holiday parties!)
3
Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Bun Cuff
So long, stretched-out hair ties. This gold bun cuff by Jen Atkin for Chloe & Isabel makes even the messiest top buns look chic.
4
RMS Beauty Master Mixer Shimmer Finish
Shine bright! Consider this golden shimmer finish the ultimate makeup multi-tasker. Simply brush it along the cheekbones, nose, and brow bones for a luminous look.
5
CHI Air Classic Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron Gift Set in Rose Gold
Turn up your hair tool game: this rose gold gift set meets all your mane needs, thanks to a flat iron that lets you straighten, smooth, curl, wave, spiral, flip and bend your hair.
6
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Gubby
This sophisticated but subtle lipstick will help you achieve a neutral, fresh-faced look. Plus, the buttery blend of natural ingredients—like aloe vera and avocado oil—will leave lips feeling super-hydrated.
7
Tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Liner in Rose Gold
This creamy, waterproof eyeliner is applied with a unique blending tip, so it won’t smudge. Smooth the rich formula across your lash line for a glowy look that will last from morning to night.