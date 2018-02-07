Pamper Yourself With Rose-Themed Beauty Products This Valentine's Day

Sephora.com, Dermstore.com

These hair, skin, and makeup products find inspiration from nature's most romantic flower.

Kathleen Mulpeter
February 07, 2018

Roses are sweet, but even sweeter? Rose-themed beauty products that will give you softer skin, smoother hair, and other impressive benefits. From a bestselling rosewater mist to sweet rosy nail polishes to the rose gold tweezers you never knew you needed, these beauty finds are the perfect Valentine's Day gift to yourself.

RELATED: 17 Galentine's Day Gifts Your Besties Will Actually Want

1
Jurlique Rose Moisture Plus Rosewater Balancing Mist

Jurlique

This rosewater mist is a cult favorite. Packed with good-for-skin ingredients like rose essential oils and marshmallow extract, it will leave your face feeling instantly refreshed and hydrated.

available at dermstore.com $24
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
RMS Beauty Lip 2 Cheek

Dermstore.com

This popular organic cream formula can be used to add a pop of buildable color to both cheeks and lips. We love Demure (pictured), a soft rosy pink that leaves behind a gorgeous, flattering hue with impressive staying power.

available at dermstore.com $36
SHOP NOW

3
Tweezerman Rose Gold Slant Tweezers

Dermstore.com

Upgrade your plain-old tweezers with this chic rose gold pair from Tweezerman. They're as effective as they are cute: The subtle slant allows you to pluck brow hairs with ease.

available at dermstore.com $23
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Korres Wild Rose Instant Brightening & Illuminating Mask

Dermstore.com

Cold-pressed wild rose oil, waltheria indica leaf extract, and moisturizing ingredients like argan oil and avocado butter come together for a formula that has serious brightening and hydrating powers. 

available at dermstore.com $48
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Briogeo Rosarco Repair On-the-Go Travel Kit

Briogeo

Introduce yourself to Briogeo with this three-in-one travel kit that includes the brand's shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in conditioning spray from their Rosarco line, which is packed with nourishing rosehip, argan, and coconut oils. 

available at sephora.com $25
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Set

Deborah Lippmann

This set of six rosy-hued polishes, from a soft nude to a deep pink, is an incredible value; all six polishes retail for $72, so you're saving 50%.

available at dermstore.com $36
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Cream

Sephora.com

Dry winter skin has met it's match, thanks to this gel-cream that's infused with soothing ingredients like rosewater, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E to deliver a serious dose of hydration.

available at sephora.com $40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Herbivore Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio

Sephora.com

This set of three of Herbivore's most popular products from their Coco Rose line (a lip conditioner, face mist, and body polish) is a must-have for natural beauty fans. All Herbivore products are vegan; formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates; and free of gluten, silicone, fillers, and artificial ingredients.

available at sephora.com $39
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Farmaesthetics Solar Salt Mineral Bath

Dermstore.com

Organic rose petals, Epsom salt, pink Himalayan sea salt, and a blend of rose essential oils make this the ultimate bath soak for softer skin.

available at dermstore.com $35
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Korres Wild Rose Exfoliating Cleanser

Dermstore.com

Another great product from Korres's Wild Rose line, this cleanser contains salicylic acid, wild rose oil, and sugar extracts to gently exfoliate and brighten skin.

available at dermstore.com $28
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
kai Rose Eau de Parfum

Dermstore.com

With notes of bergamot, clove, cedar wood, and geranium (layered on top of the brand's original kai perfume oil with rose absolute), this fragrance smells seriously amazing. As a bonus, it's small enough to slip into your purse for on-the-go application.

available at dermstore.com $76
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up