This Cute Roll-Up Bun (With Bow!) Is Our Work Day Savior

Bows are going to be huge for 2019, and the accessory has already been spotted on celebrities, models, and even royalty, including the likes of Lili Reinhart, Jessica Chastain, Emma Stone, and Kate Middleton. It seems like everyone is finishing off their updos and blowouts with small velvet bows or long strands of satin.

More sleek and sophisticated than a ponytail, we’re loving buns as a style that’s appropriate for any event, whether it’s a day at the office, a date night, or for special occasion, like your BFF’s wedding. While high buns and ponytails were trendy last year, this year it’s all about getting low.

Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist and inventor of the Beachwaver, puts a playful spin on a low bun by demonstrating how to do a cute roll-up bun, which wouldn’t be complete without this year’s favorite hair accessory—a bow, duh! Plus, it’ll make getting ready in the morning a breeze.

Check out the video above to learn how to master a hairstyle that is anything but boring, or follow the instructions below to nail a roll-up bun.

1. Brush hair into a low ponytail and secure with an elastic.

2. Pull hair through a Beachwaver Wrap Up (or a cut up sock) and roll the hair up.

3. Secure hair into a half bun.

4. Fan hair out into a full bun and pin it.

5. Loosen a few face-framing strands and curl them.

6. Top off the look with a cute bow clip, and voila.

