If your skincare routine doesn’t involve retinol, you’re missing out on one of science’s greatest anti-aging discoveries. The powerful vitamin A derivative does it all: unclogs your pores, evens out your complexion, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Sounds pretty good, right?

But finding the right dosage for your routine can be a difficult task. Too much retinol can overwhelm sensitive skin, leaving it red and irritated, and too little won’t be effective. Luckily, French brand RoC spent 25 years perfecting its patented retinol formula to create a dose that’s gentle enough for daily use but still gives your skin all of retinol’s powerful complexion-boosting benefits.

While the brand offers plenty of skin-saving products, including a retinol-powered eye cream, the standout is its RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream ($17; amazon.com). It’s the number one best-selling night cream on Amazon with over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews from shoppers who say they can’t imagine their nightly routines without it.

The topical night treatment reduces signs of aging as you sleep by accelerating the skin’s natural cell turnover process to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion. In other words, you’ll see a clear reduction of fine lines and wrinkles along with a more radiant complexion—and the results only get better with time.

For Amazon shoppers, these results included “youthful, lifted looking eyes” and a “decrease in lines” around the forehead, eyes, and mouth. In fact, the changes in one five-star reviewer’s skin tone and texture were so dramatic, they saw years taken off their skin. “The surface texture of my skin looks at least like 5-10 years have been taken off,” they wrote. “I saw a difference in my skin texture within a week and noticeable results within 6 weeks.”

While it’s never too early or too late to start incorporating an anti-aging product into your routine, users of all ages have a reason to obsess over the RoC night cream. A 26-year-old loved the improvement in their complexion and reduction in blemishes, while a 50-year-old called it a “keeper” for lightening age spots.

The only downside of the oil-free cream was the reported irritation and dryness some users experienced, though this is a common side effect of retinol. But don’t worry too much—the founder of Capital Laser & Skin Care, Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, previously recommended the product to Health and said it’s “the highest strength of retinol you can get before a trip to the dermatologist.” To minimize irritation, she suggested pairing it with extra moisturizer and applying retinol on alternate days to build up tolerance.

Best of all, the retinol treatment is super affordable, unlike many other retinol-focused products. The 1-ounce tube retails for just $17 and has enough product to apply nightly for three months. Considering it’s so powerful that one reviewer literally called it a “magic eraser” for your face, we can’t think of a better way to start incorporating retinol into your routine if you haven’t already.

