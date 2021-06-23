Shoppers Say RoC's Retinol Moisturizer Smooths Pores and Fine Lines-and It's Just $15 Post-Prime Day
The skincare market is endlessly expansive, and there's certainly no shortage of rejuvenating ingredients to consider when you want your skin to look as fresh and smooth as possible. But ask a dermatologist what they consider to be the holy grail of anti-aging, and they'll probably recommend two products that go hand-in-hand: a retinoid and a sunscreen. If you like to keep your skincare routine simple, there's good news: RoC's Correxion Daily Moisturizer has both in one formula, and you can get it for just $15 thanks to an after-Prime Day deal.
The anti-aging moisturizer is formulated with retinol, a vitamin A derivative that stimulates collagen production and cell turnover, which in turn makes skin look younger. It's especially important to use sunscreen if you incorporate retinol into your regimen (and if you don't) since it can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. That's why this daytime moisturizer also has SPF 30 protection. Not only does the retinol produce an anti-aging effect, but the sunscreen also prevents damage that could lead to hyperpigmentation and wrinkles over time.
The two-in-one power of this moisturizer is impressive, according to the over 3,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a five-star rating. "It has helped to smooth my skin and lessen the deep wrinkles on my forehead after only a few weeks," wrote one. "Even the enlarged pores have gone right down. I was very surprised that the darker pigmentation has faded. That was an added bonus. I have very sensitive skin and it has been perfect for me."
With repeated use, some shoppers share that people now think they're younger than they really are. One even said they "look 10 years younger" after using the moisturizer, adding that they "started to notice a difference" in just a week.
To buy: RoC Retinol Correxion Daily Moisturizer, $15 (was $24); amazon.com
Users with naturally oily skin say the product makes their skin hydrated but not greasy, and those who have tried more expensive creams think this budget-friendly option outperforms alternatives. "RoC is all I use now. I haven't found anything that beats their retinol treatments for smooth and youthful skin," another person wrote. "I'm convinced [it's] the best drugstore brand you can buy. And honestly, they outperform Clinique and Lancome for me as well….You just can't get a more effective treatment for the price."
And now, the price of RoC's already affordable retinol moisturizer is even lower because of the 38% discount. For just $15, this anti-aging cream might become your new favorite skincare staple.
