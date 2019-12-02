Whether you’re a morning person or not, taking the time to style your hair everyday can be exhausting. Once out of the shower, you have to blow dry it—and then most likely follow up with a flat or curling iron. And don’t even get us started on round brushing (i.e. the bane of our existence). After five minutes of tackling your wet mop with a round brush, your arm basically feels as though it might just fall off. By that point, just give up and knot your hair in a bun. (Hey, you tried.)

Sure, everyone wants to look like they just stepped out of the salon with a fresh blowout, but that’s not realistic when you’re on a budget. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered the key to nailing salon-worthy hair at a crazy affordable price—and without all the fuss of enlisting multiple hair tools. Enter: Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($42, was $60; amazon.com), the hair gadget your beauty arsenal has been missing.

With over 13,000 Amazon reviews, shoppers swear that it’ll change your hair game. Plus, everyone—from Instagram influencers to my coworkers—have nothing but praise for this unassuming device. But what makes it *so* good?

Shaped like a round brush, the Revlon hot air brush boasts ionic technology to combat frizz, leaving your hair silky smooth while locking in mega volume. The brush-dryer hybrid also features three different heat and speed settings—effective for both thick, curly tresses and finer strands—so that heat is evenly distributed to give you a gorgeous blowout. Also great? The ceramic coated barrel helps protect hair from over-styling and the bristles provide hair with more body and bounce than you’d get with a regular straightener.

Not to mention, the Revlon hot air brush has such a cult-following that it’s already racked up more than 8,900 perfect five-star reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating. Shoppers rave that it simultaneously fights frizz and gives them a gorgeous faux-salon blowout at home.

“I have super curly, thick, often frizzy hair (thanks Dad!) that is about halfway down my back. This cut my dry/style time down well below half of what it takes with a regular blow dryer and round brush. And best of all my hair looks like I spent a ton of time/money on it. Sleek, shiny, and not at all frizzy,” wrote one customer.

“I'm a bit of a skeptic. I take that back, I'm a lot of a skeptic, so I ordered this expecting to have this wonderful hair tool fail every expectation I had. Well, now I'm a believer! I timed my hair the other day from fully wet to dry and it was 5 minutes. 5 MINUTES!!!!! Now, I only did a few hair curls in the front because I was rushing to work, but it looked voluminous and shiny. I told every co-worker about it and they cannot believe my hair only took 5 minutes. Believe, my friends! I highly, highly recommend this!” shared another.

“This dryer has changed my life,” said another happy shopper. “I’m not kidding. I have always struggled, attempting to use a round brush when blow drying my hair. I could never get results like my hairstylist. All I got was really tired arms. I absolutely love this hair dryer. Now I can easily dry my hair while turning this brush, and my hair looks amazing in a few short minutes, if I do say so myself.”

The best news? While it’s usually priced at $60, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is marked down to a cool $42 for a limited time only thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. But remember: The Cyber Monday sale price ends tonight in just a few hours—meaning this is your last chance to snag the holy-grail hair tool for 30% off. And we wouldn’t be surprised if it actually sold out before the day is over, so we recommend adding it to your shopping cart while you still can.

