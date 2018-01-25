This Product Made My Blowout Last Longer—Even After Sex

As a lover of all things OUAI, the trendy haircare brand founded by stylist-to-the-stars Jen Atkin, I was beyond excited to learn that the brand had recently added a Volume Spray ($26; sephora.com) to their collection. As someone who only washes my hair about once a week, I'm pretty particular about what I use to cleanse and style my hair, since the products have to be good enough to last for more than one good hair day.

But when I first got my hands on the spray, I admit to feeling a bit skeptical. I’m a major fan of the brand’s aerosol sprays, including the Texturizing Hair Spray ($26; sephora.com) for amping up waves and Memory Mist ($28; sephora.com) for locking in a look, and the fact that this new release came in a spritzer bottle left me less than convinced it would be as incredible. Regardless, I put my faith in the brand and prepared for a blow drying session.

When I pressed down and got a whiff of the first spritz, I was blown away by the fragrance. I’m not one to really prioritize a product’s scent—if it works and smells good, great, but the “if it works” part is all I’m concerned about—but the incredible smell stopped me in my tracks. Let me tell you, this hair spray smelled sexy. It turns out that the scent is known as OUAI No2, and the brand describes it as containing “notes of Bergamot, Italian Lemon, Rose De Mai, Magnolia, Lily, Blackberry, Violet, Cedar-wood, Amber, Patchouli, Sandalwood and White Musk.” I could’ve worn the spray as a perfume and been content, but I evenly applied the product throughout my hair, flipped my head over, and blew it all dry as usual.

After blowing everything dry, I noticed the crown of my hair definitely looked like it had some extra oomph, but for me the real test wouldn’t be the instant results, but rather how voluminous my hair looked over time, since it tends to fall flat pretty quickly. I gave myself beach waves with a 1" barrel curling iron—I recommend picking up an iron with multiple interchangeable barrels such as the Nume Lustrum Set ($160; target.com), so you can switch between tight curls and loose waves without worrying about having the right wand—and my look was complete. My hair didn’t feel any different, but it definitely looked great and had a lot of bounce. So far, so good.

For the most part, I forgot about my test drive and went about my day—and night. It wasn’t til the next morning when I began the process of finger-combing my bed head, only to realize I had no messy bed head to speak of. My hair looked eerily similar to its fresh-from-the-blow-dryer state the day prior.

Then I thought back to the night before and realized: the Volume Spray had made my hair totally sex-proof.

In a moment of real talk, we can all agree that hair doesn’t usually look flawless after a late-night rendezvous. The idea of "sex hair" looking effortless and perfect is totally unrealistic—at least, that’s what I thought before using this product. Where I’d normally find some tangles or frizz, my locks looked shiny and smooth. Even better, when I ran my fingers through the roots expecting grease, I was surprised to find my crown still felt clean, and looked almost as voluminous as the day before.

Volume that lasts beyond the first day of a blowout is hard to come by, so this little spray left a good first impression on me. Maybe this wasn’t OUAI’s exact intention when making Volume Spray, but it’s safe to say it’ll be a staple in my getting-ready routine for future dates!