These 3 Products Will Rehab Your Dry Summer Skin, Dark Spots, and Clogged Pores

Those patches of pigmentation brought on by the sun? Not so cute. Thankfully, there is a way to tone them down. “Reach for a topical vitamin C,” says Dr. Zeichner. “In fact, you should layer an antioxidant like vitamin C before your sunscreen every morning to keep skin looking even-toned.” Not only does the antioxidant lighten and brighten but it also will help nix damage done by pollutants in the air (a.k.a. free radicals). Try Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Dark Spot Corrector for an affordable dose of the powerful antioxidant.