These 3 Products Will Rehab Your Dry Summer Skin, Dark Spots, and Clogged Pores

All that fun in the sun might have your complexion screaming SOS. Here’s how to deal, no matter what your issue is.
1
Your Concern: Clogged pores
When you get hot, your pores enlarge—which means pollution, oil, and sunscreen are easily trapped in there on those warm days. To get rid of all that congestion now that cooler temps are upon us, “use an oil-based cleanser daily,” recommends Ellen Marmur, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. Think it sounds counterintuitive to use oil to remove oil? Think again. Like attracts like—so this type of face wash is perfect for grabbing onto and removing the gunk summer left in your pores. We like SkinFix Foaming Oil Cleanser.
2
Your Concern: Dry skin
Swimming, sweating, and the sun—all these things dehydrate your skin. What’s the best way to plump it back up? Derms agree that hyaluronic acid is the key. “When applied, it acts like a sponge to pull hydration into skin,” explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. So look for moisturizer with this hero ingredient, such as L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care for Normal/Dry Skin. Another trick: “Switch to creamier cosmetics for even more hydration,” adds Dr. Marmur.
3
Your Concern: Brown spots
Those patches of pigmentation brought on by the sun? Not so cute. Thankfully, there is a way to tone them down. “Reach for a topical vitamin C,” says Dr. Zeichner. “In fact, you should layer an antioxidant like vitamin C before your sunscreen every morning to keep skin looking even-toned.” Not only does the antioxidant lighten and brighten but it also will help nix damage done by pollutants in the air (a.k.a. free radicals). Try Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Dark Spot Corrector for an affordable dose of the powerful antioxidant.