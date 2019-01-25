12 Holy Grail Skincare Products That Reddit Users Would Buy Again and Again

From serum to lip balms to moisturizers, these are the beauty products in Reddit users' shopping carts.
When deciding which skincare products to invest in, we often seek guidance from dermatologists for product recommendations. But lately, we've also taken to perusing Reddit's interactive beauty threads for shopping inspiration; we love their honesty, and these skincare-obsessed users *really* know their stuff.
So, we were delighted when we came across a recent Reddit post dedicated to the Holy Grails and Fails they found in beauty subscription boxes. Subscription boxes typically contain many travel-size samples to pamper yourself with, allowing you to test a ton of products you might not otherwise be able to try on your own.
From serum to lip balm to moisturizer, below are the skincare finds Reddit users couldn't get enough of. The bottom line: Subscription box or not, they would totally buy these hero products again and again.
RELATED: The Best Anti-Aging Skin Care Products, According to Reddit
1
Farmacy Bright On Massage-Activated Vitamin C Mask with Echinacea GreenEnvy
How it works: The color-changing vitamin C clay mask removes buildup and impurities and brightens skin. The result? Improved texture and tone.
What Reddit says: “Biggest skincare win was the Farmacy Bright On mask," writes cewcewcaroo. "My skin reaaally likes vitamin C, apparently.”
2
Gold Bond Ultimate Radiance Renewal Lotion
How it works: With coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter, this creamy body lotion hydrates skin and reduces flakes.
What Reddit says: “I find this very hydrating and nourishing," says MetayM.
3
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
How it works: Formulated with colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, ceramides, and an antioxidant booster, this nongreasy moisturizer hydrates and provides eczema relief.
What Reddit says: One user claims this product is their "holy grail" nighttime moisturizer; another says they love it so much that they repurchased it immediately after finishing their sample.
4
Skinfix Lip Repair Balm
How it works: Made with natural ingredients (including 40% coconut oil), this nourishing lip balm creates a protective barrier against the elements. It also instantly hydrates lips to leave them super soft.
What Reddit says: "Skinfix Lip Repair Balm is literally the best balm ever," iBeFloe raves.
5
H20+ Beauty Oasis Hydrating Treatment
How it works: Not your average facial moisturizer. The gel-like texture absorbs quickly into skin to intensely hydrate. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines and calms irritation, all without clogging pores.
What Reddit says: “I don't usually have success with 'water-gel-cream' type products, but my cheeks get very dry and this fixed them instantly,” writes potatoroyale8.
6
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream
How it works: This tiger grass-infused cream calms sensitive, irritated, inflamed skin. It's packed with ingredients like resurrection plant and yarrow to strengthen, moisturize, and restore your complexion.
What Reddit says: “[This cream] is AMAZING and a life saver," writes snuffleupagus86. "When I made the mistake earlier this year of using 10% benzoyl peroxide to get rid some problem zits and ended up burning my skin and making it bright red and itchy, that was the ONLY thing that saved me.”
7
Simple Water Boost Skin Quench Sleeping Cream
How it works: With over 700 five-star Amazon reviews, this hydrating cream absorbs quickly and works to replenish hydration and soften skin overnight.
What Reddit says: “I had severe acne for 2.5 years," says iBeFloe. "Switched to a daily face gel & this sleeping cream and it gradually reduced down and several months later, I barely had acne!”
8
Glowbiotics MD Probiotic HydraGlow Anti-Aging Cream Oil
How it works: Boasting omega-rich botanical lipids, seed oil, and shea milk, this cream-to-oil face emulsion diminishes signs of aging. It also contains a mineral that helps reflect light for a dewy glow.
What Reddit says: "Really enjoying it," writes R-wynn. "It's definitely illuminating!"
9
Caudalie Vino Perfect Radiance Serum
How it works: This natural, oil-free serum fights dark spots, evens skin tone, and brightens.
What Reddit says: "I adore this," writes blackesthearted, "the way it smells, the texture, the way it sinks into my skin."
10
Kleenex Wet Wipes
How they work: These non-sticky, hypoallergenic wet wipes are prefect for cleaning your hands or face in a pinch. The resealable pouch contains 25 individually wrapped wipes, so they're perfect for tossing in your gym bag or carry-on.
What Reddit says: "I use them when I travel instead of lugging around a cleaner and cotton pads," raves Hamletpiano.
11
Glossier Balm Dotcom
How it works: A cult favorite, this long-lasting lip salve is packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to hydrate and repair dry, cracked lips. Opt for original or choose from five other delicious flavors: birthday, rose, cherry, mint, and coconut.
What Reddit says: "I purchased six total now after loving the sample," writes MetayM.
12
Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb
How it works: Lightweight and cooling, this eye cream smooths fine lines with a 26-hour burst of moisture. It contains tiger grass to soothe the undereye area and comfrey leaf to detoxify and soften.
What Reddit says: "[This] was the best smelling cream I've ever used," writes iBeFloe. "Super gentle on my eyes. Made them seem awake. Moisturized them well without irritation."