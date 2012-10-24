Quick Skin Fixes for Cold Weather

With the cold weather coming on, our experts tell you how to breathe life into your looks.
October 24, 2012
Got dry skin?
Even if you love crisp, brisk days, you probably don't love what they do to your complexion.
"Skin gets dry because the wind and cold weather irritate it, and the lack of humidity in the air causes it to lose moisture rapidly," says Elizabeth McBurney, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at Tulane University. "This causes flakes and scaly patches, which in turn give you a sallow, dull appearance."
With the cold weather coming on, you need to take action now to breathe life into your looks. Here's what the experts suggest.
Fight back with steam
Soften dry patches by steaming your face over a bowl of boiling water (cover your head with a towel) for several minutes. Follow up with an exfoliating mask or scrub, then slick on a rich moisturizer.
Take tougher measures
For stubborn, flaky areas on your face, Dr. McBurney suggests using a 1% hydrocortizone cream (available over the counter) followed by a moisturizer.
When dry flakes begin to disappear, use a lotion with glycolic acid, such as Neutrogena's Healthy Skin Face Lotion.
Warm up your face with color
Peachy or rosy blushes can give you that "I just ran 3 miles" look.
For a richer lip color, use a tinted lip stain rather than a lipstick. Top it off with a balm to lock in moisture.
Pay close attention to your eyes
Give eyes a wake-up call by placing a tiny bit of satin white or ivory eye shadow under your brow bone and another very small dab just above your lash line in the middle of your lid.
"This will catch the light and give the illusion of brightness," says Brigitte Reiss-Andersen, a New York–based makeup artist.
Also, camouflage dark circles with concealer.
Choose double-duty products
Avoid caking with products that provide both color and moisture. Try cream blushes, and check out tinted moisturizers.