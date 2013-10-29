Quick-and-Easy Tips for Healthy, Beautiful Skin
We challenged hair and makeup pros to give us their top quick updates. The two-minute makeover is on.
Beauty perk ups
The secret to beating the midwinter blues? No, it's not jet-setting off to some beachy spa (though we wouldn't exactly turn that down). It's something a whole lot quicker, easier—and cheaper.
Simply put: Change up your beauty routine for genuine mood- and beauty-boosting effects.
Here, some basic tweaks that just might turn your S.A.D. into happy, delivering gorgeous skin, great hair, and fun nails however much time you have. Winter blahs, you're on notice!
Wake up your face
Makeup: If you only have a few seconds
.
You're fresh off the holiday-party circuit—with the washed-out look to prove it. A swoop of peach blush on cheeks adds a warm, healthy glow, says makeup artist Sarah Lucero, Stila global creative director.
We like Almay Smart Shade Blush in Coral ($11; mass retailers).
Rock a berry dramatic lip
Makeup: If you only have a few seconds
.
Blue-based pinks (blackberry and raspberry) are the hottest winter hues, says Troy Surratt, a New York City–based makeup artist. Bonus: They make teeth look white.
Try
Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Muse ($10; mass retailers).
Turn on the highlights
Makeup: If you only have a few seconds
.
Brighten up (and open up) your eyes with a dab of shimmer in the center of the lower lid.
You'll love:
Benefit Watts Up Highlighter ($30; benefitcosmetics.com).
Play up winter blues
Makeup: If you only have a few minutes
.
Layer cobalt pencil over basic black eyeliner "for a hint of eye-brightening blue," says Gilbert Soliz, Sephora PRO lead makeup artist.
Try
NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in Cobalt ($5; Ulta).
Re-define your brows
Makeup: If you only have a few minutes
.
Get an "instant eye lift" with a brow filler a shade or two darker than your hair, says Hilary Foote, global brow expert for Benefit Cosmetics.
Our pick:
Mally Beauty 24/7 Brow Express in Medium Brown ($30; qvc.com).
Blush from within
Makeup: If you only have a few minutes
.
For a believable peek-through flush, tap a cream blush like
Bobbi Brown Sheer Color Cheek Tint in Sheer Pink ($26; bobbibrown.com) onto cheeks; follow with liquid foundation.
Log on for a new look
Makeup: If you have a little more time
.
YouTube's not just for cat videos—master the cat eye with makeup tutorials from Lauren Luke and Michelle Phan.
Fake flawless skin
Skin: If you only have a few seconds
.
To sheer out and blend foundation, add a few drops of skin serum such as non-clogging
Bio-Oil ($12; mass retailers).
Go beyond BB creams
Skin: If you only have a few seconds
.
The new crop corrects and covers (and brightens with vitamin C), hence the name:
Olay Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream ($22; mass retailers).
Or, get glowing with a BB powder like Physicians Formula Super BB All-in-One Beauty Balm Powder SPF 30 ($14; mass retailers).
Get the red out
Skin: If you only have a few seconds
.
Got a zit? Dab on redness-reducing eye drops, followed by hydrocortisone cream, says Francesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist in New York City.
Glean with your cream
Skin: If you only have a few seconds
.
Pat an eye cream with light-reflecting particles on cheekbones for a dewy sheen, says Matin Maulawizada, global artistry director for Laura Mercier cosmetics.
We like
Glow by Dr. Brandt Revitalizing Retinol Eye Cream ($65; Sephora).
Splash on a skin-tightening tonic
Skin: If you have a few minutes
.
Equal parts club soda and lemon add up to an effervescent (and pore-tightening) toner.
Spike your moisturizer
Skin: If you have a few minutes
.
Quench parched skin with a few drops of mega-humectant glycerin (from the drugstore) in your moisturizer.
Strike a (yoga) pose
Skin: If you have a few minutes
.
Any inverted yoga move (like Downward Dog) also boosts circulation to make your skin radiant.
Mask dry skin
Skin: If have a little more time
.
Face masks aren't just for lazy Sunday nights. A creamy, hydrating, exfoliating mask "is my secret weapon before a big event," says Lucero.
Move that part
Hair: If you only have a few seconds
.
Shifting it a few inches will give you a fresh look, says Nathaniel Hawkins, a celebrity hairstylist in New York City.
Fake a crop
Hair: If you only have a few seconds
.
Test-drive a faux bob like these celebs did, says Jenny Balding, Redken styling and grooming expert. Just tuck (and pin) a low, loose ponytail.
Boost your body
Hair: If you only have a few seconds
.
Liven up limp, winter-dry strands: Spritz roots with dry shampoo for lift, says Balding.
We like L'Oreal Paris EverStyle Energizing Dry Shampoo ($7; mass retailers). Then mist on hairspray and scrunch.
Brush on shine
Hair: If you only have a few seconds
.
Apply shine serum to a natural-bristle brush and swipe through hair, suggests Matt Fugate, a hairstylist at NYC's Sally Hershberger Salon.
Try
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil ($38; bumbleandbumble.com).
Drop a brush size
Hair: If you have a few minutes
.
Change the look of your hairstyle (giving it more volume and bounce!) just by styling with a smaller round brush.
Lose bulk, not length
If you have a little more time
Switch it up: Ask your stylist to texturize your ends or simply add a few layers around the crown.
Get bangs
Hair: If you only have a little more time
.
Forget forehead frown lines! Cover up with a loose, face-framing fringe.
Ask your stylist for nose-length layers, Balding says. They'll lift and accentuate your cheekbones.
Shine up your nails
Nails: If you only have a few seconds
.
Rub on a few drops of cuticle oil. "It hydrates and instantly adds luster," raves Elle, a celebrity nail artist for Dermelect.
Revive your mani
Nails If you only have a few minutes
.
If your polish is dull or chipping, you don't have to scrap it and start over. Just file ends and apply a fresh top coat, says Gina Viviano, Chanel manicurist.
We like a shimmery topper:
Essie Polish in Golden Nuggets ($8; essie.com for salons).
Try the new neutral nail
Nails: If you have a little more time
.
Last season's gray polish was cool but not quite the gloom-buster we need around now.
Our nomination as a new attention-getter: a super-wearable lavender like OPI Nail Lacquer in You're Such a BudaPest ($9; Ulta).