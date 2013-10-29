Quick-and-Easy Tips for Healthy, Beautiful Skin

The secret to beating the midwinter blues? No, it's not jet-setting off to some beachy spa (though we wouldn't exactly turn that down). It's something a whole lot quicker, easier—and cheaper.

Simply put: Change up your beauty routine for genuine mood- and beauty-boosting effects.

Here, some basic tweaks that just might turn your S.A.D. into happy, delivering gorgeous skin, great hair, and fun nails however much time you have. Winter blahs, you're on notice!