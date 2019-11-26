You Won’t Have to Stress About Dark Circles With This Anti-Aging Eye Cream

It’s r-u-d-e with a capital ‘R’ to ask someone if they’re tired. Even when asked with concern, it insinuates that someone looks physically exhausted—and it’s nobody's business if they happened to pull an all-nighter binge-watching the new season of The Crown.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a way to banish that questionable comment once and for all—and no, it’s not with a gag order. Instead, they’ve discovered that Pure Biology’s Total Eye Cream Serum ($32; amazon.com) tackles dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles to keep you looking fresh and wide awake (no matter how little shuteye you got the night before).

RELATED: The 9 Best Eye Creams According to Dermatologists

The affordable eye cream packs a lengthy list of beneficial ingredients—ranging from vitamin C to caffeine—that work together to hydrate, moisturize, and brighten the delicate skin around your eyes with just one product.

The primary anti-aging ingredient is Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that not only stimulates collagen production (hello, plumper skin!), but also reduces the signs of aging by repairing free radical damage. As New York based dermatologist Arielle Nagler, MD, previously told Health, “it’s good for everyone to include [Vitamin C] in their regimen” because it’s “associated with improved skin texture and quality.”

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: Pure Biology’s Total Eye Cream Serum, $32; amazon.com

Caffeine is also a prominent ingredient in Pure Biology’s serum. A light application of caffeine-infused products can help tackle puffy eyes and prominent under-eye circles “by narrowing blood vessels and calming skin,” according to Dermstore. While the effects are only temporary, they can help you transition out of sleepy, early morning eyes before the puffiness naturally settles.

What's more, an ingredient list chock-full of moisturizing and hydrating agents ensures winter winds will be no match for this serum. Argan oil and hyaluronic acid add moisture back into the skin’s barrier, while hydrating additions (like shea butter and primrose oil) penetrate the epidermis to improve your cell’s absorption of moisture.

RELATED: The Exact Vitamin C That Gives Lady Gaga Her Incredible Glow

Already the number-one best selling eye serum on Amazon, Pure Biology’s formula perfectly combines the lightweight feel of a serum with the heavy-duty moisturization benefits you’d expect of a heavier cream. It can easily be applied with your fingertips and even wears well under makeup, according to reviews.

RELATED: The Best Anti-Aging Products Under $25 on Amazon

Reviewers also had plenty of positive things to say about the serum’s anti-aging benefits. One five-star reviewer even said “you’ll see a difference in a week” and confirmed that “this stuff really works.”

Another shopper agreed: “Unlike most eye creams I've tried (which did nothing), I have been pleased with the effects of Pure Biology's Total Eye Cream. For several months, my eyes have appeared tired, with puffiness and dark circles, despite adequate sleep. Pure Biology's eye cream reduced the level of darkness under my eyes quite rapidly. Using the cream daily, I noticed less puffiness and a reduction in the tiny lines at the creases of my eyelids, over a two-week period. Co-workers remarked that I ‘must be sleeping better,’ which told me they must see a difference, too.”

Whether you’re trying to look refreshed despite an early morning wakeup call or simply want to give your under eye area a little extra TLC, Pure Biology’s Total Eye Cream Serum deserves a spot in your skincare regimen. Plus, if you order now with Prime’s free two-day shipping, you’ll have it in time to tackle those Black Friday shopping-induced under eye bags.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.