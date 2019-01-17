The 12 Best Protein Treatments for Stronger, Healthier Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Just like your body, your hair can benefit from protein. If locks feel limp or deadbeat, it could be a sign that you're due for a protein treatment. These at-home formulas boost hair's health with a variety of nutrients to strengthen and nourish strands. A godsend for sun-damaged tresses or hair that's fried from heat styling, at-home protein treatments are also miracle workers for color-treated or chemically textured hair.

Just remember that a little goes a long way. While they work wonders to fortify hair, you don't want to go overboard with the stuff or use protein treatments every day, says Mike Martinez, a stylist at Cutler Salon in New York City. "Your hair can only take so much protein and too much can make hair weak and brittle," he tells Health.

If you've noticed your locks are feeling weak, dry, and brittle—or if your stylist not-so-subtly mentioned that you need a protein treatment at your last appointment—fear not. Below, we've enlisted the help of professional stylists and hair gurus for their top protein treatment picks that will save your tresses.

RELATED: 18 Amazon Hair Products Under $30 You Never Knew You Needed