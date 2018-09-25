7 Products That Will Keep Color-Treated Hair Looking Vibrant

Blondes, listen up. If you've been walking on the lighter side for a while, you know how quickly a beautiful platinum hue can turn yellow. That's where this pure purple pigment comes in. Add to any styling product or shampoo and conditioner, and you can help keep your bright highlights shining. There's even a chart on their website you can refer to for just the right dosage. (Plus: Here are our favorite purple shampoos for fixing brassy blonde hair.)