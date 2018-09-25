7 Products That Will Keep Color-Treated Hair Looking Vibrant

Here's how you can keep hair looking its best and go longer in between salon appointments.
You spend a lot of time and money at the salon to achieve the perfect hair color, so it only makes sense that you would be disappointed when the hue starts to fade after only a few washes. Not to worry: There are ways to maintain the vibrancy at home without breaking the bank (or having to play hair colorist in your bathroom). Below, seven genius products that will protect color-treated hair in between salon appointments.
1
Oribe Power Drops Color Preservation Booster
The same way you use a potent serum in your skincare routine, a serum that's rich in vitamins can work wonders on your strands. This one is laced with vitamin C, bioflavonoids, and quinoa protein—a trio that increases shine and helps protect against oxidation caused by the environment. Add a few drops to any hair product and mix in hands before distributing.
2
Evo Fabuloso Color Intensifying Conditioner
One of the reasons why color fades has to do with the health of your hair. If it's dry and damaged, it won't hold pigment as well. Enter this conditioning treatment: it helps repair as it deposits pigments that enhance your color. Choose from the available 15 shades. Leave on for three minutes after shampooing, then rinse.
3
Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray Temporary Gray Coverage
If your main concern is making color last and covering up grey, this spray will come in handy. Hold it about ten inches away from your roots and spritz until you start to see them disappear. Pro tip: Have thinning spots? You can also spray this formula directly on your scalp to help hair appear fuller.
4
Phytomillesime Color Locker Pre-Shampoo
Before you hop in the shower, apply this gel-in-oil formula; it forms a protective shield that penetrates the hair fiber and locks in color before you shampoo so your precious hue isn't washed down your drain. To use, section dry hair and then coat from root to tips. After about two minutes, you can add your shampoo without rinsing the pre-shampoo out and proceed as you normally would.
5
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Masque
Apple cider vinegar is an all-star ingredient for bringing the pH of the scalp and hair back to balance—when pH is out of wack, not only is color affected, but bacteria can thrive. Use this conditioning mask once a week to deep condition with rosehip, avocado, and coconut oils.
6
IGK Mixed Feelings
Blondes, listen up. If you've been walking on the lighter side for a while, you know how quickly a beautiful platinum hue can turn yellow. That's where this pure purple pigment comes in. Add to any styling product or shampoo and conditioner, and you can help keep your bright highlights shining. There's even a chart on their website you can refer to for just the right dosage. (Plus: Here are our favorite purple shampoos for fixing brassy blonde hair.)
7
Seven Haircare Rinzu Heat Defense Spray
Lacking luster? One of the biggest culprits is often heat damage. Hot tools can wreck havoc on color-treated hair. In addition to limiting how often you use your curling iron, make sure you're incorporating a heat protection spray when you do. This one shields against heat damage, has anti-static properties to minimize flyaways, and helps lock in shine. Mist onto hair before you apply heat to strands.