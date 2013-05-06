Pretty (Easy!) Summer Hair
You can have good hair even if the weather is hot and sticky. Here are sleek and simple new styles you'll love.
The key to great summer hair
You don't want to spend a ton of time doing your hair when the weather is gorgeous—you'd rather be outside! But that doesn't mean you have to settle for zero style. It doesn't take long to pull off these incredibly cute summer styles. From an easy-breezy blowout to a no-fuss bun, here are our favorite perfectly imperfect looks—including this summer's hot new crop.
Undone bun
Looking for a way to tame out-of-control summer hair? Try a top knot! "It's dressy enough for the office yet relaxed enough to wear to a Pilates class," says Jack Panico, owner of Panico Salons and Spas in New Jersey and Florida. "This updo works great on day-old hair—the built-up natural oils allow for a better hold."
How-to get an undone bun
Pull hair into a high ponytail, and secure it with an elastic band. "How tight or loose you secure the band is up to you. That's what's great about this look—it always looks good," Panico says. Then divide your ponytail into four equal sections. Grabbing one section at a time, wrap each one around the base of the hair elastic, alternating between clockwise and counterclockwise directions.
Secure with a bobby pin. A shot of hair spray finishes the look, but be careful not to use too much, Panico explains: "You want a few hairs to pop out; it's supposed to look a little messy."
Grown-up ponytail
This season's pony is soft, chic—and high. (Perfect to play up your cheekbones!) While this version might take a little more effort than a wash-your-face-before-bed ponytail, it's still a lazy girl's dream.
How-to get a smooth ponytail
Smooth back any flyaways, then tighten hair to your scalp and secure it with an elastic band. "You want to place it high, at the back of the crown," suggests celebrity stylist Riccardo Maggiore of Riccardo Maggiore Salon in New York City.
The trick to making it modern? "Teasing for added volume," Maggiore explains. Back-comb the top section of the ponytail from the elastic or use a wide curling iron like the Bed Head Curl Amp 1 1/2 Inch Styling Iron ($20; amazon.com) to create ringlets throughout the tail. "For a little extra oomph, wrap a small section of hair around the elastic to conceal it," Maggiore says. Finish with a hit of hair spray.
Soft, sexy blowout
"Perfectly straight blowouts are out!" says Karmela Lozina, a stylist at the Sahag Workshop in New York City. The more modern version, Lozina notes, is a laid-back look with a little movement and life to it.
How-to do your own blowout
After shampooing, spray the crown area with a root lifter. Then add a lightweight mousse to your roots, distributing extra through the ends. Turn your head upside down, blow-dry your hair until it's 50% dry, then section your hair with clips. Beginning with the section closest to the nape of your neck, run a round brush down your hair, curling the ends.
When hair is dry, reach for a few velcro rollers. "Simply pop them in where you'd like a little lift—around your crown, for instance—then hit them for a few seconds with a blow-dryer," Lozina says. After 10-15 minutes, remove the rollers and run fingers through your hair. Spritz hands with shine spray, such as Kérastase Paris Chroma Cristal ($37; kerastase-usa.com), and rub into ends to tame frizz.
The hot new pixie
Ever dream of chopping off your hair once the weather turns warm? Why not try a pixie, the hottest cut this summer? "Today's pixie has a lot of layering going on, along with a slightly uneven bang," Panico says. "It works on every texture except super-curly hair, and it can actually change your face shape in a good way."
How to care for a pixie cut
Keep layers longer on top (2 1/2 to 3 inches) to elongate a full face, shorter (1 to 1 1/2 inches) to fill out a thin face. As for maintenance: "Regular six-week trims are crucial, but beyond that all you need to do is run your fingers through your hair while drying and follow up with a dab of molding wax," Panico says.