Pretty (Easy!) Summer Hair

Pull hair into a high ponytail, and secure it with an elastic band. "How tight or loose you secure the band is up to you. That's what's great about this look—it always looks good," Panico says. Then divide your ponytail into four equal sections. Grabbing one section at a time, wrap each one around the base of the hair elastic, alternating between clockwise and counterclockwise directions.

Secure with a bobby pin. A shot of hair spray finishes the look, but be careful not to use too much, Panico explains: "You want a few hairs to pop out; it's supposed to look a little messy."