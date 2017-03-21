9 Hair Products Health Editors Always Have in Their Gym Bags

Any workout you can think of, there's probably a Health editor who loves it—we have staffers training for marathons, crushing CrossFit WODs, flowing through vinyasas, and everything in between. So we have learned a thing or two about what it takes to transition from sweat to street without looking like a hot mess. Here are the post-workout hair products our team swears by.

Fringe Fighter Headband ($18; lululemon.com)

"On Mondays during my lunch break, I like to take an indoor cycling class at the office gym—but I often need to rush back to my desk and don't have time to wash and blow-dry my hair. This headband has been a lifesaver. It wicks the sweat from my brow, minimizing the time I need to make myself look professional again post-workout." —Christine Mattheis, Deputy Editor

Wet Brush Squirt ($13 for 3; amazon.com)

"If I have somewhere to be after hitting the gym, I always bring along my Wet Brush in the "Squirt" size. The tiny brush doesn't look like much, but it painlessly detangles my thick hair after a shower and smoothes out any frizz if I'm not washing my hair that day and want silky-looking locks. The miniature size means it fits easily into any bag, too." —Julia Naftulin, Assistant Editor

amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo ($24; birchbox.com)

"I originally discovered this dry shampoo in my monthly Birchbox and have been buying it ever since. It does an amazing job of absorbing oil and grease and giving my hair volume. And unlike lots of other dry shampoos, there's no white residue left behind on my hair (which as a brunette, can be so annoying). The super cute packaging doesn't hurt either." —Kathleen Mulpeter, Senior Editor

Neutral Tones No-Crease Hair Ties ($10 for a 30-pack; amazon.com)

"I love that these stretchy ties are gentle on hair (no ponytail creases!) and they won't dig into skin uncomfortably when you're wearing one on your wrist. And this 30-pack comes in a range of neutral colors, so you're guaranteed to find one that blends into your hair color." —Kathleen Mulpeter, Senior Editor

Bumble and Bumble Don't Blow It ($31; sephora.com)

"I hate blow-drying my long hair, especially after a workout when I'm already overheated. But I can't go back to my desk after a lunchtime workout with wet hair all over the place. So my post-shower routine (after I wash with my favorite cleansing conditioner) is to work Don't Blow It through my hair and twist it into a loose bun with a fabric tie. After a few hours, I take out the bun and let my hair air dry the rest of the way for a loose, messy wave. The product helps keep frizz under control and gives just enough hold." —Jeannie Kim, Executive Deputy Editor

Goody Simple Styles Spin Pin ($7; walgreens.com)

"These are those weird twisty-looking bobby pins you probably ignore in the hair aisle at the drugstore, but I urge anyone with a ton of hair to give them a chance. These are amazing both during high-intensity workouts and for afterward when you need to take a giant mane and whip it up into a fast bun. I used them all through my ballet years, too, and just two or three can hold my hair in place while jumping around. I wear them every single time I work out, but I also just redo my bun after, plop these back in and I'm good to go in minutes. (I also personally think they are harder to lose than regular bobby pins. Ha.)" —Jacqueline Andriakos, associate editor

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk ($20; sephora.com)

"This is the absolute best dry shampoo I have ever found. I have incredibly oily hair and I sweat a ton. But after I spray this, not only is the grease completely gone, my roots have volume and aren't lifeless and matted to my scalp (which always happens with other dry shampoos for me). In other words, my hair actually looks like I showered and blow-dried it. Plus, they sell it at Sephora in a mini size, so it takes up no room in my bag." —Jacqueline Andriakos, Associate Editor

Moroccanoil Treatment ($15; nordstrom.com)

"I keep a little bottle of Moroccan oil in my bag at all times. When I'm done working out, I put a little drop into my palms, run it through my ends and also where my hair tie has creased my hair. It definitely keeps the sweat from drying out my strands and helps to lessen any damage." —Alison Mango, Editorial Producer

Pantene Ultimate 10 BB Creme ($7; target.com)

"For the days I'm washing my hair, I like to use products that do double-duty so I can pack less in my bag. This BB cream for your hair actually tackles 10 jobs, including heat protection, taming flyaways, and frizz control. At first, I was scared it would leave my fine hair greasy, but it gets its many jobs done grease-free." —Dwyer Frame, Senior Editor