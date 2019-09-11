This At-Home Microdermabrasion Pen Is Your Anti-Aging Secret for Fine Lines

The beauty industry is constantly offering new-and-improved treatments to rejuvenate skin for a fresh, glowing complexion. But many of these treatments require a few hours in your dermatologist’s office (and come with a hefty price tag). So before you book yet another expensive appointment, it’s worth looking into at-home alternatives to your favorite anti-aging treatments.

One super easy regimen you can tackle in your own bathroom: Microdermabrasion. The non-invasive process uses tiny crystals to exfoliate your skin. By buffing away dead skin cells, you not only reveal a more even, youthful complexion, but you can actually reduce fine lines and soft wrinkles, according to New York-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD.

She also lists “removing blackheads and whiteheads by clearing out your pores” and helping those who have “superficial hyperpigmentation and scarring” as potential benefits of microdermabrasion.

RELATED: This FDA-Approved Light Therapy Device Is the Easiest Way to Reduce Wrinkles and Signs of Aging at Home

But like all products, not every at-home microdermabrasion device is created the same. Luckily, there’s a current market standout—the PMD Personal Microderm Pro ($199; ulta.com) that’s garnered rave reviews from customers.

The handheld device uses customizable spinning discs embedded with aluminum oxide crystals to remove dead skin. Each pen comes with five different disc options, starting with a super sensitive training disc and progressively working up to a very coarse disc option. As the pen exfoliates, it also uses a powerful vacuum suction to kickstart circulation and boost collagen production.

Image zoom ulta.com

To buy: PMD Personal Microderm Pro $199; ulta.com

The weekly treatment takes less than 5 minutes and can be done on both your face and body. You’ll want to pull the skin taut before starting application and go over each area of the skin just one time. After your treatment is finished, be sure to clean out the cap and filter to prevent bacteria build-up.

RELATED: The 9 Best Anti-Aging Device Products Under $25 on Amazon

Dr. Jaliman tells Health that while at-home microdermabrasion is generally safe, she recommends speaking to a physician first if you have sensitive skin or conditions like rosacea. Of course, an at-home microdermabrasion device won’t be as powerful as its office counterpart, but you’ll still see similar results.

The only other addition you’ll need after your at-home spa day? A dermatologist-approved sunscreen or a giant hat. Your skin will likely be extra-sensitive to the sun after you buff away dead skin cells, so don’t skip out on sun protection after treatment. But with all the money you’ll saving on in-office derm treatments, they’ll practically pay for themselves.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter