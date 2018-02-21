6 Bridal Beauty Trends That Are Blowing Up Pinterest

Stressed-out brides, rejoice: Pinterest just released their list of the top bridal beauty trends for 2018, so your look can be one less thing to worry about as you plan your big day. From effortless updos to dewy, radiant skin, this year's top trends are all about a natural but elevated look. Read on for the hair and makeup styles making waves right now—plus, the best products to work them into your own bridal glam.

The trend: Messy updos

We have a feeling this has something to do with how chic Meghan Markle looks with a classic messy bun. The best part about this style is that there’s no wrong way to rock it; grab spiral hairpins ($8 for a 5-pack; amazon.com) or classic bobby pins with decorative accents ($8 for 20-pack; amazon.com) and work with your bridesmaids or a stylist to create a shape you love. To make sure the updo lasts, start with freshly curled locks—we love the Nume Lustrum Curling Wand Set ($160; target.com)—and finish with a texture spray like Marc Anthony True Professional Dream Waves Beach Spray ($11; amazon.com) to lock in your style from ceremony to reception.

The trend: Hair combs

Brides are using hair combs as an unexpected accessory to create unique hairstyles that wow. Worn as a finishing touch to an updo or used to secure a veil to the top of the head, hair combs come in all different sizes and styles to complement your vision. Josette Rhinestone French Twist Comb ($18; macys.com) is sparkly and sleek, while Twigs & Honey Bursting Blooms Hair Comb ($85; bhldn.com) is delicate and floral. The S-curve and vine-like structure of the Vivian Hair Comb ($120; bhldn.com) is a dramatic accent that would work well to add some personality to a simpler wedding gown. Keep hair looking lustrous with shine-enhancing products like Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Shampoo ($29; target.com) and Conditioner ($30; target.com).

The trend: Soft waves with side parts

Has any look ever been as iconic and dreamy as ethereal, soft-glam waves? There’s something classic yet luxurious about this fluffy, flowing style, and pairing them with a deep part is a major Do. Create loose curls with a large wand like The Beachwaver S1.25 Curling Iron ($129; amazon.com) and brush out with a paddle brush like Moroccanoil Boar Bristle Classic Brush ($72; sephora.com). To finish off the look, choose products that provide hold and style, like R+Co SAIL Soft Wave Spray ($29; dermstore.com).

The trend: Lip gloss

We’re trained to think matte liquid lipstick is the only option for events where we need our look to last, but there’s something so feminine and flattering about the perfect gloss effortlessly swiped across lips. Yves Saint Laurent Glossy Stain Lip Color ($36; sephora.com) looks like a gloss but packs the staying power of a lip stain, so it’ll still be there after your "I do" smooch. Another good choice: Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm ($34; sephora.com) feels like a hydrating balm but provides a natural flush and shine to lips, making it the perfect combination of comfort and color.

The trend: Barely-there shine

No one wants shine that looks like sweat—the key is to create a radiant, realistic glow. Use a foundation that provides good coverage but won’t look cakey on skin, like Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat All-In-One Glow ($48; sephora.com), which has a natural, luminous finish but buildable, medium coverage for your wedding photos. For highlighter, skip the glitter and opt for a liquid or cream formula like Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand Highlighter ($38; charlottetilbury.com), which you can use on cheekbones, the brow bone, and inner corner of eyes for a dewy finish. To lock in the look and keep it radiant all day long, use Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray ($32; sephora.com) to keep makeup in place and ensure skin looks hydrated and bright. If your wedding day is particularly hot, make sure a bridesmaid brings along Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets ($5; target.com) so you can dab at skin to eliminate shine without ruining your makeup.

The trend: Long, lush lashes

There are tons of ways to tackle this trend: If you’ve got time to prep, try out a lash serum like LASHFOOD Phyto‐Medic Eyelash Enhancer ($80; dermstore.com) to strengthen and lengthen your natural lashes over time. If your big day is quickly approaching, try a lash primer like LASHFOOD Conditioning Collagen Lash Primer ($20; sephora.com) to create a longer base for your mascara, or opt for a dual-sided mascara like L'Oreal Paris Voluminous X Fiber Waterproof Mascara ($11; walgreens.com), which uses fiber technology to create longer, fluffier lashes in seconds. After a lot of bang for your buck? Apply a pair of Ardell Eyelash Wispies Faux Mink Black ($7; target.com)—the mink guarantees a natural, lightweight look.